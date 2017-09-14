Berwick, PA Councilman Drops Senate race, switches to House

Berwick Councilman Andrew Shecktor is moving his bid for U.S. Senate to the 11th Congressional District House seat being vacated by Lou Barletta.

Andrew Shecktor Official photo

Denise Bedio, Communications Director

-- Berwick Councilman Andrew Shecktor, who was one of the first to enter the U.S. Senate race for the 2018 Pennsylvania election, has suspended his bid for this office and announced Monday that he will be running for the 11Congressional District House seat vacated by Lou Barletta.After much deliberation Shecktor, who was a delegate to the RNC last year and who considers himself an unapologetic constitutional conservative, and a proud supporter of Donald Trump, determined the need within his district will be more critical in the upcoming election. Shecktor is also a longtime supporter of Lou Barletta.Shecktor is an advocate for efficient government, support of our veterans, secure borders and human rights. He is in favor of healthcare that is truly affordable, and strongly believes that the so called "Affordable Care Act" is a failed experiment and needs to be scrapped. He is pro-life and is a strong supporter of gun rights and freedom of speech.An average worker, Shecktor is currently a sales manager for the Solid Cactus division of Web.com. Prior to Web.com he was an electrical engineer and information technology manager. He served as the Manager of Biomedical Engineering at Lower Bucks wcj Hospital for a number of years, and as a Network Operations Center Manager for GE Capital. While he had many opportunities to "climb the corporate ladder", his heart was always in community and charitable support. He has devoted his life to these causes and has never looked back.He is a cofounder of the Greater Philadelphia Search and Rescue team, and helped build that organization from a rag-tag unknown group to one of the finest rescue teams in the state. He is heavily involved in the fire department, emergency services and ham radio. He is a lifelong Pennsylvania resident, and has lived in Berwick since 2005.Politically Shecktor has worked for several members of Congress, and was on the Congressional Computer Advisory Committee of U.S. Congressman Jon Fox. On Berwick Council he fights fought for the rights of the residents and has worked to keep excessive government control in check. He is also a member of the Berwick Planning Commission.In addition to Shecktor Dan Meuser (a former state revenue secretary), and State Rep. Steve Bloom have announced they are running for this seat, and several others are considering running as well.