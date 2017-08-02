Support for Donald Trump is alive and well in Luzerne County, PA

Over 100 will be attending a pro-Trump rally in Luzerne County, PA on Saturday, August 12. The rally is to "Respect our President."

Contact

Andrew Shecktor

***@shecktorforsenate.com Andrew Shecktor

End

-- The Committee to Elect ShecktorSupport for Donald Trump in Luzerne County is alive and well, as over 100 people have signed up for a "Respect our President" rally sponsored by MAGA Nationwide, LLC and Spirit of America to be held Saturday, August 12. The rally is being coordinated by former Trump delegate Andrew Shecktor, of Berwick, who is also a candidate for U.S. Senate for 2018.The rally will run from noon to 3:00 pm and will be held in the field across from TGI Fridays in Wilkes-Barre behind the Wyoming Valley mall.Speakers include Pastor George Cook, Dan Gray and Dyllan Ogurkis - Staff Writer for Turning Point News as well as several others.Additional rallies are planned for the fall in various parts of the state. Nationwide pro Turmp rallies are being held fairly regularly.Shecktor was a delegate in 2016 supporting Donald Trump, and is currently a Berwick borough Councilman.https://www.facebook.com/events/334826336945703(** Note – The Facebook group represents only a fraction of those attending)Paid for by the Committee to Elect ShecktorCynthia Anderson, Campaign Manager