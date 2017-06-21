PA U.S. Senate candidate to be opening keynote speaker at rally in Gettysburg, PA on July 1, 2017

Andrew Shecktor, candidate for U.S. Senate (PA, 2018), will be the opening keynote speaker at the "Support America and Her History, Rally! If You Hate US, Leave!" rally at the battlefield at Gettysburg National Park.

Andrew Shecktor

Contact

Andrew Shecktor

***@shecktorforsenate.com Andrew Shecktor

End

-- Andrew Shecktor, candidate for U.S. Senate (PA, 2018), will be the opening keynote speaker at the "Support America and Her History, Rally! If You Hate US, Leave!" rally on July 1, 2017. The group will meet at the Gettysburg Harley Davidson from noon to 2 pm and then ride caravan style to the Gettysburg National Military Park. Once there they will rally in an area is just north of Gen. Meade's HQ. There will be a number of guest speakers. The event runs until 6 pm.Shecktor was a delegate supporting Donald Trump to the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, and is currently a Berwick borough Councilman.There is also a rally opposing Trump planned for the same day which intends to burn Confederate flags. It is unknown if this rally is sanctioned and has permits or not.-----https://www.facebook.com/events/1694252924210608/Contact:Andrew ShecktorAndrew Shecktor for U.S. Senate(570) 317-3585andrew@shecktorforsenate.com* Paid for by the Committee to Elect Shecktor *Cynthia Anderson, Chair Person