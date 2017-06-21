News By Tag
PA U.S. Senate candidate to be opening keynote speaker at rally in Gettysburg, PA on July 1, 2017
Andrew Shecktor, candidate for U.S. Senate (PA, 2018), will be the opening keynote speaker at the "Support America and Her History, Rally! If You Hate US, Leave!" rally at the battlefield at Gettysburg National Park.
Shecktor was a delegate supporting Donald Trump to the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, and is currently a Berwick borough Councilman.
There is also a rally opposing Trump planned for the same day which intends to burn Confederate flags. It is unknown if this rally is sanctioned and has permits or not.
