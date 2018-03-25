News By Tag
Andrew Shecktor, 9th Congressional District PA House Candidate, withdraws from 2018 election
Changing political districts and a powerful push from the left are knocking out 2018 midterm candidates left and right.
Shecktor has put off his bid for the House at this time and is endorsing and fully supporting Dan Meuser for this office. Shecktor said that Dan has similar interests and concerns and supports protection of 2nd amendment rights, free speech and is pro-life. He is also seeking national property tax relief and supports fair taxation, per the U.S. Constitution. Dan is sincere in his commitment and is willing to listen to the opinion of others.
Shecktor says he may consider running again in the future. He also noted that his term on the Berwick Council is up in 2019, and he will need to run again next year if he decides to continue in that position.
