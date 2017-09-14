 
News By Tag
* Gis
* Geospatial
* Assessment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Charles
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514

Sidwell Expands Business Development Team

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Gis
Geospatial
Assessment

Industry:
Technology

Location:
St. Charles - Illinois - US

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sidwell Company is pleased to announce that Jon Cross has joined their Business Development Team as the Regional Account Manager for the states of Ohio and Pennsylvania. With the addition of Jon to the team, Sidwell is now better able to better address the growing demand for geospatial services within the region.

As Tony Pellettiere, Vice President of Business Development states, "Our clients should be excited with this addition as it shows our continued investment in innovation and service.  Jon is a well-respected veteran of the GIS and assessment communities and possesses abilities and relationships that will be invaluable to our business development efforts.  These are exciting times at Sidwell and we are thrilled to have Jon join our team."

Jon brings more than two decades of experience selling to and working with local government agencies, and is experienced with land records, GIS, and tax and CAMA systems.

Sidwell is additionally delighted wcj to announce that Bill Wetzel has been promoted to the position of Senior Account Manager. In his new role, Bill will take on new leadership responsibilities within the Business Development Team as well as increase Sidwell's presence and coverage in the States of Iowa, Nebraska, Indiana, North and South Dakota, and in the Chicago metro area.

As a part of these changes, Mel Obbink will be assuming a consultative role at Sidwell, which will include augmenting our business development efforts in his region and providing professional services to Sidwell clients, leveraging his extensive experience as an assessment professional and mass appraisal subject matter expert.  Expect to see both Mel and Bill at some upcoming fall conferences! (http://www.sidwellco.com)

Contact
J Berg
***@sidwellco.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sidwellco.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sidwell PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share