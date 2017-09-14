Sidwell Expands Business Development Team

Contact

J Berg

***@sidwellco.com J Berg

End

-- The Sidwell Company is pleased to announce that Jon Cross has joined their Business Development Team as the Regional Account Manager for the states of Ohio and Pennsylvania. With the addition of Jon to the team, Sidwell is now better able to better address the growing demand for geospatial services within the region.As Tony Pellettiere, Vice President of Business Development states, "Our clients should be excited with this addition as it shows our continued investment in innovation and service. Jon is a well-respected veteran of the GIS and assessment communities and possesses abilities and relationships that will be invaluable to our business development efforts. These are exciting times at Sidwell and we are thrilled to have Jon join our team."Jon brings more than two decades of experience selling to and working with local government agencies, and is experienced with land records, GIS, and tax and CAMA systems.Sidwell is additionally delighted wcj to announce that Bill Wetzel has been promoted to the position of Senior Account Manager. In his new role, Bill will take on new leadership responsibilities within the Business Development Team as well as increase Sidwell's presence and coverage in the States of Iowa, Nebraska, Indiana, North and South Dakota, and in the Chicago metro area.As a part of these changes, Mel Obbink will be assuming a consultative role at Sidwell, which will include augmenting our business development efforts in his region and providing professional services to Sidwell clients, leveraging his extensive experience as an assessment professional and mass appraisal subject matter expert. Expect to see both Mel and Bill at some upcoming fall conferences!