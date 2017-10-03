News By Tag
Sidwell Selected for GIS and Mapping Analysis Projects Across the US
GIS Parcel Fabric Services
--Stanislaus County, CA – Parcel Fabric Migration Services
--Washoe County, NV- Parcel Fabric Migration Services
--Yolo County, CA - Parcel Fabric Conversion Services
GIS Services
--Defiance County, OH – GIS Needs Assessment Services
--Holt County, NE – GIS cadastral mapping services, land use maintenance and FARMS services
--Jefferson County, KY PVA - GIS Needs Assessment and Workflow Design Services
--Jersey County, IL – GIS Cadastral Mapping Maintenance Services
--Lake County, CO – GIS Cadastral Mapping Maintenance Services
--Mountrail County, ND - Land Use Delineation Services
--Nye County, NV – ArcGIS 10.5.1 Remote Upgrade Services
Accela Implementation
--City of Eagle Mountain, UT - Accela Land Management Implementation
--City of Fountain, CO - Accela Land Management Implementation
--Commerce City, CO - Accela Land Management Implementation
GIS Website Design and Hosting Services
--Bureau County, IL - Website Design and Hosting
--Cibola County, NM - Website Hosting
--Otero County, NM - Website Design and Hosting
Orthophotography Analysis Services
--Ford County, IL - Change Detection Services
GIS and Land Record Management Training Services
--Lake County, IN Health Department - GIS Training
--Lake County, IL - 2017 Legal Description Training
Sidwell has been leading the industry in deploying Esri's wcj land records solutions and continues to grow their client base across the nation by helping these agencies maximize their investments in GIS. The Sidwell experts continue to leverage Esri's technology and now combine Latitude Geographic's Geocortex framework to deliver the most cutting-edge web solution in the industry.
Sidwell's Accela Implementation division has also quickly gained recognition as a trusted implementation partner with Accela. Sidwell has doubled their portfolio of Accela projects in the past year.
Additionally, Sidwell is delighted to offer customers the ability to find changes in landscape and construction by comparing multiple years of aerial imagery to perform a change detection analysis.
For more information on Sidwell's land record management service offerings visit http://www.sidwellco.com.
Oct 03, 2017