 
News By Tag
* Religion
* Spirituality
* Scripture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Milwaukee
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514


Join in "Reading The Book of Revelation" Workshop

All Are Invited for Scripture Workshop with Scholar and Friends Saturday October 7
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Religion
Spirituality
Scripture

Industry:
Religion

Location:
Milwaukee - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
Events

MILWAUKEE - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The end of time is a major theological theme, and some believe Scripture describes it in high definition through all the dramatic scenes in The Book of Revelation. For example, in it are seven trumpets and angels, the beast, and the woman clothed with the sun and the moon under her feet. What do they actually signify? On Saturday, October 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., all are invited to a Scripture study titled "Reading The Book of Revelation" at the School Sisters of St. Francis' campus (1501 S. Layton Blvd. or 27th St. and Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee).

"No other book in the Bible has been more misused than Revelation," said Sister Bea Dorsey, OSF, PhD, the scripture scholar who will lead this study. "Many people use Revelation as a guide to how and exactly when the world will end. This approach and others like it stand in the way of appreciating its magnificent symbolism and appropriating its meaning.

"The workshop, 'Reading The Book of Revelation,' remains both faithful to Revelation and highlights insights that have the capacity to enrich our lives today."

For many years, Sister Bea was lecturer at Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology, and she continues to offer theological workshops in Alverno College.

Anyone interested in joining is asked to register in advance and bring a Bible to class. The fee is $15. Write checks to:  School Sisters of St. Francis Outreach Events and mail to St. Joseph Center, 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215. For more information, please contact:  Donna O'Loughlin at 414-385-5272 or doloughlin@sssf.org.

Ample free parking is available in the School Sisters of St. Francis private lot at 29th Street and wcj Orchard Street.

About The School Sisters of St. Francis

The School Sisters of St. Francis are an international community of Catholic sisters who unite with others to build a just and peaceful world. Founded in 1874, they now have sisters, associates, staff, donors, and volunteers actively working to address the needs of those who are poor and marginalized by society. Their mission is thriving throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America, and India. In the U.S., School Sisters live and minister in 16 states, addressing needs in education, holistic wellness and healing, and pastoral ministry, spiritual growth, social justice, and the arts. For more information about the School Sisters of St. Francis, please visit www.sssf.org.

Contact
Donna OLoughlin
4143855272
doloughlin@sssf.org
End
Source:
Email:***@sssf.org Email Verified
Tags:Religion, Spirituality, Scripture
Industry:Religion
Location:Milwaukee - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
School Sisters of St. Francis PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share