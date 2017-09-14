News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Join in "Reading The Book of Revelation" Workshop
All Are Invited for Scripture Workshop with Scholar and Friends Saturday October 7
"No other book in the Bible has been more misused than Revelation,"
"The workshop, 'Reading The Book of Revelation,' remains both faithful to Revelation and highlights insights that have the capacity to enrich our lives today."
For many years, Sister Bea was lecturer at Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology, and she continues to offer theological workshops in Alverno College.
Anyone interested in joining is asked to register in advance and bring a Bible to class. The fee is $15. Write checks to: School Sisters of St. Francis Outreach Events and mail to St. Joseph Center, 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215. For more information, please contact: Donna O'Loughlin at 414-385-5272 or doloughlin@sssf.org.
Ample free parking is available in the School Sisters of St. Francis private lot at 29th Street and wcj Orchard Street.
About The School Sisters of St. Francis
The School Sisters of St. Francis are an international community of Catholic sisters who unite with others to build a just and peaceful world. Founded in 1874, they now have sisters, associates, staff, donors, and volunteers actively working to address the needs of those who are poor and marginalized by society. Their mission is thriving throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America, and India. In the U.S., School Sisters live and minister in 16 states, addressing needs in education, holistic wellness and healing, and pastoral ministry, spiritual growth, social justice, and the arts. For more information about the School Sisters of St. Francis, please visit www.sssf.org.
Contact
Donna OLoughlin
4143855272
doloughlin@sssf.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse