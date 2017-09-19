News By Tag
Onyx Renewable Partners L.P. Commissions Seven Projects Across Pima County
Onyx is the owner of the solar systems and provided the financing for the projects. Onyx worked with a Tucson-based developer and EPC, Solon Corporation, who developed and provided the EPC services for all seven solar PV carports.
Individual project information, constructed in three phases:
• The Pima Air & Space Museum, The Pima Natural Resources Parks and Recreation, achieved COD December 2016, Pima County Juvenile Courthouse – Meter 1, achieved COD March 2017 – totaling a little over 1 MWDc
• Pima County Juvenile Court House – Meter 2, Medical Examiner's Office, achieved COD May 2017 – totaling a little over 1 MWDC
• Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium South Clubhouse and the Stadium building itself, achieved COD August 2017 – nearly 1 MWDC
Pima Air & Space Museum, located in Tucson, AZ, is a non-profit organization currently toting an impressive display of nearly 300 aircrafts, attracting visitors both near and far.
Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, seating 11,500, has been home to Major and Minor League Baseball, College Football, and Major League Soccer teams in the past and today. The stadium has become a landmark in Pima County, attracting sports fans and tourists from across the US and Mexico.
The Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation does everything from "caring for stately saguaros in Tucson Mountain Park to overseeing after-school recreation programs," per their website. They are an integral part of the Pima County residents' lifestyle by providing access and upkeep to some of Arizona's most beautiful natural recreation areas. Consequentially, they understand the importance of utilizing renewable energy for environmental conservation.
"Onyx is excited to announce the completion of seven projects for Pima County that has and will continue to spur their economy through job creation and energy savings," says Onyx CEO, Matthew Rosenblum. One of the sunniest states in the U.S., Arizona ranks third in solar electric capacity installed through 2016 (behind California and North Carolina) with 3,151 MW installed, per the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Onyx, wcj Pima County, and the entire Arizona solar industry are hopeful for a brighter future.
"Onyx and Pima County are tremendous long-term partners who lead the way in expanding clean energy with Arizona's most abundant resource," says Solon President, Brian Seibel.
About Onyx Renewable Partners L.P.
Onyx is a renewable energy development company established by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners that is focused on greenfield development in the North American solar and wind sectors. The Onyx team brings over 250 years of collective industry experience and perspective, having developed more than 1 GW of renewable projects. As a full-service firm with capabilities including development and construction through financing and operations, Onyx is able to provide creative solutions to large energy users and land owners in North America. Onyx prides itself on its ability to bring together exceptional talent with deep industry knowledge to solve challenging issues for customers looking to maximize renewable power generation. Onyx is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit our website at www.onyxrenewables.com.
About SOLON Corporation
Headquartered in Tucson, AZ for a decade, SOLON is a turnkey development and EPC firm that focuses on commercial and utility scale photovoltaics in the Southwest US. With nearly all EPC services performed with in-house local labor, SOLON believes our customers don't need to compromise on price, quality, or safety when selecting a solar provider.
