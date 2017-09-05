News By Tag
* Solar
* Renewable
* Energy
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Onyx Renewable Partners L.P. Completes Construction on 2.5 MWDC Portfolio in Vermont
The four projects will reduce overall CO2 emissions by about 38,981 tons, equal to taking 8,207 vehicles off the road for our client Killington Resort, which is owned by POWDR, a family owned and operated adventure lifestyle company.
Onyx constructed the ground-mounted solar photovoltaic systems on leased private property to supply clean renewable power to Killington Resort and its sister ski area, Pico Mountain. The Vermont portfolio includes projects in Ferrisburgh, Orwell, Addison, and New Haven Vermont.
The first systems attained commercial operation and have been approved by Green Mountain Power, the fourth location in New Haven is currently under construction with expected completion in October 2017. The systems were constructed in a little under 3 months.
Onyx CEO, Matthew Rosenblum says, "Our development team did a fantastic job building this project in such a timely manner, we would like to thank the Towns of Ferrisburgh, Orwell, Addison, and New Haven for their support in making this project happen."
Onyx partnered with Namaste Solar to manage Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for the four projects. Heath Mackay, Co-Owner and Project Development Manager for Namasté Solar says, "We are thrilled to have worked with POWDR, Killington Resort, Onyx and the towns of Ferrisburgh, Orwell, Addison, and New Haven to develop and build this portfolio. These projects are a testament to POWDR's commitment to supporting the deployment of clean energy resources while reducing their operational expenses."
"POWDR intends to 'Play Forever,'" said Laura Schaffer, Director of Sustainability for POWDR. "We believe in the idea that recreationists – as well as the operators of recreation venues like Killington Resort and Pico Mountain – have a responsibility to care for the places where they play, thus protecting the adventure lifestyle for generations to come. It's great to be a part wcj of these projects that will help the state of Vermont meet the visionary goal of achieving 90 percent of the state's total energy needs from renewable sources by 2050."
About Onyx Renewable Partners L.P.
Onyx is a renewable energy development company established by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners that is focused on greenfield development in the North American solar and wind sectors. The Onyx team brings over 250 years of collective industry experience and perspective, having developed more than 1 GW of renewable projects. As a full-service firm with capabilities including development and construction through financing and operations, Onyx is able to provide creative solutions to large energy users and land owners in North America. Onyx prides itself on its ability to bring together exceptional talent with deep industry knowledge to solve challenging issues for customers looking to maximize renewable power generation. Onyx is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit our website at http://www.onyxrenewables.com.
About Namaste Solar
Namasté Solar is an employee-owned cooperative providing commercial and utility-scale solar EPC and O&M solutions. With offices in Colorado, California, and New York, Namasté Solar works with businesses, corporates, governmental organizations, and developers to deploy solar power systems in key U.S. solar markets. Their nationally recognized team has over twelve years of PV experience building over 75 MW solar projects throughout the U.S. Namasté Solar believes in transforming energy and transforming business through a customized solar experience from start to finish. For more information about Namasté Solar and to learn more about the company's conscientious business practices, visit http://www.namastesolar.com/
About Killington Resort
Killington Resort is a four-season destination sitting on 3,000 acres in the heart of Central Vermont's Green Mountains. Killington boasts 92 miles of diverse snow sports terrain spread across six peaks including Pico Mountain, and served by the most expansive lift network and snowmaking system in Eastern North America. After the snow melts, Killington features an 18-hole championship golf course, the family-friendly Snowshed Adventure Center, 35 miles of mountain biking trails and 15 miles of hiking trails. The seemingly infinite après, dining, and lodging options have made Killington a world-class destination for East Coast skiers and riders for more than 55 years. Killington is part of the http://www.powdr.com/
Contact
Monica Sargent, Marketing Director
***@onyxrenewables.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse