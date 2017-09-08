News By Tag
Onyx Renewable Partners L.P. Energizes Solar PV System for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District
Construction began in April of 2017 and was completed in a little under four months in August of 2017, using sub-contractors based in California. The system was approved to operate by PG&E and is now energized. The school district will benefit from the reduced cost of the electricity as California has been switching to peak-demand electricity pricing as of 2017.
"The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is very excited to see the beginnings of our long-term investments come to fruition, supporting the sustainability goals and initiatives of our county and state while also providing major cost savings to the district. Onyx has been a great project developer, we look forward to working with Onyx on further sustainability initiatives"
Onyx has been working very hard to make sure the district will reach their future energy goals. "It is very important to expand our use of clean energy and make a long-term commitment to it, the efforts of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will be very beneficial to the environment and result in cost savings for the District, we look forward to working with them on other renewable energy projects in the future," says Matt Rosenblum, CEO of Onyx.
About Onyx Renewable Partners L.P.
Onyx is a renewable energy development company established by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners that is focused on greenfield development in the North American solar and wind sectors. The Onyx team brings over 250 years of collective industry experience and perspective, having developed more than 1 GW of renewable projects. As a full-service firm with capabilities including development and construction through financing and operations, Onyx is able to provide creative solutions to large energy users and land owners in North America. Onyx prides itself on its ability to bring together exceptional talent with deep industry knowledge to solve challenging issues for customers looking to maximize renewable power generation. Onyx is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit our website at http://www.onyxrenewables.com.
Monica Sargent, Marketing Director
***@onyxrenewables.com
Page Updated Last on: Sep 08, 2017