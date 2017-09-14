News By Tag
Noteworthy Sheet Music publishes "Moon Shadows" for Winds and Percussion by Walter Finlayson
NSM announces the release of "Moon Shadows", a highly interesting, energetic piece for two flutes, two clarinets, bass clarinet, bells, vibraphone, xylophone, finger cymbals, maracas, bongos, roll cymbals, temple blocks, and tympani.
Walter Finlayson (1919-2000) was an American composer, musician, educator, and music innovator, with nearly twenty original compositions and some forty arrangements to his credit. While serving in the navy, he played saxophone and clarinet in the US Naval Reserve dance band, seated next to the great wcj Artie Shaw. Finlayson's ASCAP output includes music for band, dance band, orchestra, voice, and chorus. His compositions and arrangements have been published by Boosey & Hawkes, EB Marks, Boston Music, and Mercury Music, and performed by major college marching band programs. One of his best-known compositions is I Had a Premonition, which was written for voice and piano, but which was later arranged for the Jimmie Lunceford Orchestra, one of the preeminent bands of the swing era.
Noteworthy Sheet Music received Finlayson's previously-unpublished score for Moon Shadows from the composer's daughter, and the NSM editors were impressed with its quality and sophistication. For a piece written in the late 1930's or early 1940's, as the composer's daughter recollects (the score was not dated), Moon Shadows seems remarkably ahead of its time. The work is scored for two flutes, two B♭ clarinets, bass clarinet, bells, vibraphone, xylophone, finger cymbals, maracas, bongos, roll cymbals, temple blocks, and tympani. NSM notated their modern edition of the piece as faithfully as possible based on the hand-written Finlayson score; their edition of Moon Shadows includes both score and parts. This new publication should lead to some exciting wind and percussion performances and spark a broader re-discovery of Walter Finlayson's other works as well. Additional information about Moon Shadows and its composer can be found on the publisher's listing page at https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/
