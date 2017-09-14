News By Tag
Public Award - Backstage: In The Raw
Souliris productions is delighted to announce that the photograph 'Backstage: In the Raw' part of the commissioned by the Souliris productions photo-session for the 'I'm Your Man' musical ballet has won a public award.
'Backstage: In the Raw' is one of the photographs taken during the backstage preparations for the 'I'm Your Man' musical ballet performance that took place in the Alpina Gstaad Hotel in Gstaad on 22 July 2017. The photograph captures the naturalness of a ballet dancer in an off-stage environment. On the photograph: ballet dancer, Tamara Ksirova (Czech Republic).
Olga Bushmeleva is an up and coming photographer whose participation in the GPC Geneva Photo Awards – Autumn 2017 has marked her debut into the world of professional photography. Olga's photographs, especially the ones of ballet dancers backstage, wcj focus on emotions, moods, and states of ballet dancers when not seen by the audiences.
Souliris productions ( www.souliris.com ) is an independent ballet production company that specialises in producing unique story-based dance performances staged in exclusive locations.
The Alpina Gstaad Hotel (www.thealpinagstaad.ch ) – a five-star superior hotel where authenticity combines with Swiss refinement to create an Alpine experience like no other.
For further information, please contact Seraphima Bogomolova, Managing Director, Souliris productions on: info@souliris.com (mailto:seraphima@
