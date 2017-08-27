News By Tag
I'm Your Man musical ballet photograph nominated for GPC Geneva Photo Awards Autumn 2017
Souliris productions is delighted to announce that a photograph Backstage: In the Raw (by Olga Bushmeleva) part of a commissioned by the Souliris productions photo-session for 'I'm Your Man' musical ballet nominated for Geneva Photo Awards 2017.
'Backstage: In the Raw' is one of the photographs taken during the backstage preparations for the 'I'm Your Man' musical ballet performance that took place in the Alpina Gstaad Hotel in Gstaad on 22 July 2017. The photograph captures the naturalness of a ballet dancer in an off-stage environment. On the photograph: ballet dancer, Tamara Ksirova (Czech Republic).
GPC Geneva Photo Awards – an event organised by the Geneva Photo Club (www.genevaphotoclub.com ) taking place in the Grob Gallery in the Old Town of Geneva, Switzerland.
Souliris productions ( www.souliris.com ) is an independent ballet production company that specialises in producing unique story-based dance performances staged in exclusive locations.
The Alpina Gstaad Hotel (www.thealpinagstaad.ch ) – a five-star superior hotel where authenticity combines with Swiss refinement to create an Alpine experience like no other.
For further information, please contact Seraphima Bogomolova, Managing Director, Souliris productions on: info@souliris.com
Contact
Seraphima Bogomolova
***@souliris.com
