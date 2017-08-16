 
News By Tag
* Ballet
* Theatre
* Productions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Geneva
  Geneva
  Switzerland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

'Gourmet' ballets – Souliris productions 'fusion cuisine'

Souliris productions, an up and coming independent ballet production company based in Geneva, specialising in the production of unique story-based dance performances staged in exclusive locations, are delighted to announce its official launch.
 
GENEVA, Switzerland - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Souliris productions, an up and coming independent ballet production company based in Geneva,specialising in the production of unique story-based dance performances staged in exclusive locations, are delighted to announce its official launch.

Souliris productions looks at the production process of its ballet pieces with "Film industry" eyes and employs an innovative creative approach when it comes to staging. Each ballet is rehearsed and then staged as if a "movie" with casts of ballet dancers carefully picked based on their character, expressiveness, values, and dancing and acting skills.

"Souliris creations are built not only on the synergy of ballet styles and techniques, such as classic and contemporary, but also on the synergy of performing arts including acting, physical and immersive theatre, lyrics, visuals, and contrasting musical compositions. Taking the best from each Souliris productions puts together 'gourmet' like ballet performances that take spectators on a discovery journey, involving all their senses," says Seraphima Bogomolova, The Founder and Managing Director, Souliris productions

Souliris (http://www.souliris.com) ballets are aimed at the discerning audience that would like to experience a visually attractive, content rich multi-layered stories performed in a dance combining classic and contemporary ballet techniques.

For all the information on the Souliris productions company, please email: info@souliris.com

Contact
Seraphima Bogomolova
***@souliris.com
End
Source:
Email:***@souliris.com Email Verified
Tags:Ballet, Theatre, Productions
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Geneva - Geneva - Switzerland
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Souliris Productions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share