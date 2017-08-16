News By Tag
'Gourmet' ballets – Souliris productions 'fusion cuisine'
Souliris productions, an up and coming independent ballet production company based in Geneva, specialising in the production of unique story-based dance performances staged in exclusive locations, are delighted to announce its official launch.
Souliris productions looks at the production process of its ballet pieces with "Film industry" eyes and employs an innovative creative approach when it comes to staging. Each ballet is rehearsed and then staged as if a "movie" with casts of ballet dancers carefully picked based on their character, expressiveness, values, and dancing and acting skills.
"Souliris creations are built not only on the synergy of ballet styles and techniques, such as classic and contemporary, but also on the synergy of performing arts including acting, physical and immersive theatre, lyrics, visuals, and contrasting musical compositions. Taking the best from each Souliris productions puts together 'gourmet' like ballet performances that take spectators on a discovery journey, involving all their senses," says Seraphima Bogomolova, The Founder and Managing Director, Souliris productions
Souliris (http://www.souliris.com) ballets are aimed at the discerning audience that would like to experience a visually attractive, content rich multi-layered stories performed in a dance combining classic and contemporary ballet techniques.
For all the information on the Souliris productions company, please email: info@souliris.com
Contact
Seraphima Bogomolova
***@souliris.com
