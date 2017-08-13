News By Tag
* Ballet
* Theatre
* Culture
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
'Christmas X 3' – magical realism meets ballet and immersive theatre
Souliris productions is delighted to announce the premier of a magical realism ballet – 'Christmas X 3' – to be performed in the Salles des Nations of of the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues, Geneva, Switzerland.
'Christmas X 3' ( www.christmastimesthree.com ) is an innovative ballet production that cleverly weaves the story, using magical realism storytelling, classic and contemporary dance techniques and immersive theatre elements.
This one-act (1 hour 20 min) ballet that tells a story of a girl who loves books and her Christmas Eve encounter with three literary male heroes. Each bringing a gift to the girl and with it a romantic twist to her Christmas Eve. The libretto for the ballet is written by Geneva based Russian producer and author, Seraphima Bogomolova, and is inspired by 'The Eyre Affair' book of Jasper Fforde and a play 'Life X 3' - Trois versions de la vie, written by a French playwright Yasmina Reza - performed in 2002 in the Savoy Theatre in London.
Souliris productions ( www.souliris.com ) is an independent ballet production company that specialises on producing unique story-based dance performances staged in exclusive locations.
The Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues. Founded in 1834, Geneva's historical landmarks, Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues is the first and only Four Seasons in Switzerland.
For all the information on the ballet production and Souliris productions company, please email: info@souliris.com (mailto:seraphima@
Contact
Seraphima Bogomolova
***@souliris.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse