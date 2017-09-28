News By Tag
Will LaSala, Director of Services, VASCO Data Security to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Event
The Knowledge Group has announced today that Will LaSala with VASCO Data Security will speak at webcast: "How Financial Institutions Can Detect, Manage and Mitigate Fraud." This event is scheduled for September 27, 2017 from 2:00 pm–3:00 pm ET.
About Will LaSala
Will LaSala is the Director Security Solutions @ VASCO North America. He joined the company in 2001 and over the years has been involved in all aspects of product implementation and market direction within financial institutions, online gaming and mobile application development. Will currently empowers the markets and VASCO's largest clients with direct communication of new products and features and security changes. Prior to joining VASCO, he worked as a Sr. Systems Engineer and Developer for a prominent consulting firm in New England. He brings over 20 years of software and cyber security experience.
About VASCO Data Security
VASCO is a global leader in delivering trust and business productivity solutions to the digital market. VASCO develops next generation technologies that enable more than 10,000 customers in 100 countries in financial, enterprise, government, healthcare and other segments to achieve their digital agenda, deliver an enhanced customer experience and meet regulatory requirements. More than half of the top 100 global banks rely on VASCO solutions to protect their online, mobile, and ATM channels. VASCO's solutions combine to form wcj a powerful trust platform that empowers businesses by incorporating identity, fraud prevention, electronic and transaction signing, mobile application protection and risk analysis. Learn more about VASCO at VASCO.com and on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Event Synopsis:
As financial services companies seek to offer greater convenience and ease to clients, new opportunities arise for cyberattacks. Balancing security strategies with customer experience is a constant concern for all. In this upcoming webcast, we will share strategies for digital fraud detection and mitigation in the financial industry.
Webcast attendees will hear:
1. Trends in digital fraud and how it is evolving
2. How cybersecurity attacks are impacting the industry
3. Recommendations and practical advice from a panel of banking security experts
4. Online vs Mobile channel security considerations
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
