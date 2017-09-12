Solar Tour at the highschool this weekend

Part of an annual showcase of sustainable energy initiatives across Canada.

-- Those interested in a behind the scenes tour of the solar array at the high school on Salt Spring Island have two chances to participate this weekend. The Salt Spring Community Energy Group (CEG) will be displaying the equipment at the gymnasium Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24from 10am to 2pm as part of "Green Energy Doors Open '17" an annual showcase of sustainable energy initiatives across Canada.On Sept 15the GISS Solar Scholarship Array reached a lifetime production milestone of 75,000 kWh's, enough energy to power 7 homes for one year.Almost wcj as exciting as the $6000 dollars worth of scholarship money gifted to graduates of the Gulf Islands Secondary School are the additional benefits of making energy locally when using solar to offset the charging of an electric car.The energy generated by this array would power one of Salt Spring Island's many Nissan Leafs a distance of 417,000km. That's enough electricity to cover the distance to the moon and beyond; it's enough to drive 10 cars around the equator. It's also enough electricity to send 100 Nissan Leafs from Salt Spring to Ottawa to deliver a message to Prime Minister Trudeau.