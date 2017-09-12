News By Tag
Solar Tour at the highschool this weekend
Part of an annual showcase of sustainable energy initiatives across Canada.
On Sept 15th the GISS Solar Scholarship Array reached a lifetime production milestone of 75,000 kWh's, enough energy to power 7 homes for one year.
Almost wcj as exciting as the $6000 dollars worth of scholarship money gifted to graduates of the Gulf Islands Secondary School are the additional benefits of making energy locally when using solar to offset the charging of an electric car.
The energy generated by this array would power one of Salt Spring Island's many Nissan Leafs a distance of 417,000km. That's enough electricity to cover the distance to the moon and beyond; it's enough to drive 10 cars around the equator. It's also enough electricity to send 100 Nissan Leafs from Salt Spring to Ottawa to deliver a message to Prime Minister Trudeau.
