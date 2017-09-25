News By Tag
New Location to Open in Charlotte, N.C
Born in New York. Raised in Colorado. Parry's seventh, and first location outside of Colorado, will be opening at the Northlake Mall in Charlotte, N.C.
Charlotte, N.C. - Born in New York. Raised in Colorado. Parry's seventh, and first location outside of Colorado, will be opening Monday, September 25th at 11am at the Northlake Mall in Charlotte, N.C. This location will be serving the same award-winning New York style pizza and hot wings that has gotten Parry's Pizza where they are today. Beyond the New York-inspired menu and ambience is a full bar and a robust craft beer menu chock full of 100 different beers - all on draft.
Parry's Pizza began in 2007 just outside of Denver. Since then, they've grown to become one of the more revered craft beer bars in the Denver area focusing on rare, dynamic tap lists for the discerning beer drinkers and events that draw scores in from the area. Not to be overshadowed by the attention paid to their craft beer program, their pizza is amongst some of the best in the area. But don't assume that this restaurant won't be good for the family. Parry's has gone the extra mile to make certain that the entire family can enjoy an outing in their restaurants with a boisterous menu sure to appease the finickiest of eaters.
For the craft beer aficionados in the Charlotte area, Parry's is sure to be bringing many things to the bar top that you'll love. Their Parry's Pints wcj are a big hit in Colorado and why wouldn't they be? Five different craft beers that are only $4 for a full pour the entire day. Every day. This list refreshes on the first of every month with five brand new beers. All of their signature beers are brewed exclusively for Parry's Pizza by Epic Brewing Co of Denver, CO and Salt Lake City, UT.
Parry's Pizzeria & Bar is your next stop when you find yourself needing a fix of NY style pizza and a vast array of craft beer to choose from. With 100 craft beers on draft every day from many of the greatest breweries around the country, this should be a major stop for anyone searching out craft beer in Colorado or North Carolina. Parry's dough and sauce is made fresh in-house on a daily basis and is produced with the same NYC flair and tradition as are our calzones, wings, wraps and hot sandwiches. You can also find special events from time to time at Parry's with breweries including tap takeovers, rare beer tappings and pairings which always brings the beer crowd, en masse.
For additional information on this grand opening, contact: Keniey Sonley, director of marketing via email at ksonley@parryspizza.com
Event Details:
Who: General Public
What: Opening of Seventh Location
Where: Parry's Pizza
6851 Northlake Mall Dr, Charlotte, N.C. 28216
When: Monday, September 25th, 2017, 11AM
http://parryspizza.com/
Media Contact
Keniey Sonley
303-587-7429
***@parryspizza.com
End
