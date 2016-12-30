News By Tag
Parry's Pizzeria & Bar - Russian River Mini Tap Takeover in Longmont, CO
Parry's Pizza will be tapping a handful of Russian River Brewing Company beers at it's Longmont location at the Village at the Peaks. Pliny the Elder, Consecration and Supplication are slated to be tapped on this day.
Parry's Pizzeria & Bar is your next stop when you find yourself needing a fix of NY style pizza and a vast array of craft beer to choose from. With 100 craft beers on draft every day from many of the greatest breweries around the country, this should be a major stop for anyone searching out craft beer in Colorado. Parry's dough is made fresh in-house on a daily basis. Parry's pizza is produced with NYC flare and tradition as are the calzones, wings, pasta and hot sandwiches. You can also find special events from time to time at Parry's with breweries including tap takeovers, rare beer tappings and other craft beer-related events which always brings the beer crowd, en masse.
Russian River Brewing Company is known throughout the American craft beer industry for brewing a very solid portfolio of inspired offerings. Their flagship beer, Pliny the Elder, rarely gets out of the state of California, but when it does, it doesn't stay on the lines for long. This beer is considered to be the best IPA in America. Owners, Natalie and Vinnie Cilurzo, are planning a second location that would house a tasting room with growler fills and a sampling of beers, a gift shop with its own entrance, and a brewpub and restaurant that will seat 175 guests. Ample outdoor seating is also planned at the brewpub, allowing diners to watch the sunset off to the west. Customers would be able to walk through a hop yard and a kitchen garden. There also are plans for a pet-friendly area.
For additional information on this event, contact: Keniey Sonley, director of marketing via email at ksonley@parryspizza.com
Event Details:
Who: General Public
What: Russian River Brewing Co. Mini Tap Takeover
Where: Parry's Pizza
1232 S Hover Rd, Longmont, CO 80501
When: Saturday, January 21st, 11AM
http://www.parryspizza.com/
Contact
Keniey Sonley
ksonley@parryspizza.com
