Sixth Annual Big Ass Tap Takeover with Avery Brewing Co

DENVER - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Parry's Pizzeria & Bar -   Avery Brewing Company and Parry's Pizza bring you the sixth annual Big Ass Tap Takeover. Five different Parry's locations (Northglenn, Longmont, Highlands Ranch, Greenwood Village and Castle Rock) will take part in this year's annual event. Avery brewery representatives will be present at several locations for some good conversations and perhaps a toast or two. With a plethora of styles of beer to choose from, this event will allow for the choosiest beer drinker a delightful day in the sun with good people and great New York style pizza. There is also to be several highly sought-after bottles at select locations - both new beers and vintage. Expect between 15 and 40 different Avery beers on tap no matter which location you visit.

Live music will be provided at our Longmont location and there will be hourly drawings for all kinds of cool craft beer goodies including Avery VIP brewery tours across all locations.

Parry's Pizzeria & Bar now has six locations in the Denver area with over 400 taps between them offering a steady rotation of craft beer to pour over. This restaurant is indeed Colorado born, but its roots are deep in the Big Apple. The menu is filled to the brim with a slew of fantastic menu offerings to bring you all the more closer to the NY scene. The pies are as New York as it gets as are the calzones and hot wings. One New York minute of a look at this menu will conjure up the city herself in your mind and all of her glory of sights, sounds, and spectacular food. Take a look and see for yourself just how far Parry's Pizzeria & Bar have gone towards NY city without ever having left Colorado.

Established in 1993, Avery Brewing Company has developed a reputation as being one of the most daring and visionary breweries in the nation.  They are the brewers of Avery IPA, The Maharaja Imperial IPA, White Rascal Belgian Wheat Ale, Mephistopheles' Stout and a slew of other year-round and seasonal beers.  Please go to www.averybrewing.com (http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?et=1102687222588&s=0&e=...) for more information on Avery beers.

For additional information on this event, contact: Keniey Sonley, director of marketing via email at ksonley@parryspizza.com

Event Details:

Who: General Public

What: Sixth Annual Big Ass Tap Takeover with Avery Brewing Company

Where: Parry's Pizza 100 E 120th Ave, Northglenn, CO 80233

Parry's Pizza 1232 S Hover St, Longmont, CO 80501

Parry's Pizza 9567 S University Blvd, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Parry's Pizza 5970 S Holly St, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Parry's Pizza 5650 Allen Way, Castle Rock, CO 80108

When: Saturday, April 29th, 2017 - 11AM - Close

http://parryspizza.com/northglenn

http://parryspizza.com/longmont

http://parryspizza.com/highlandsranch

http://parryspizza.com/greenwoodvillage

http://parryspizza.com/castlerockk

Keniey Sonley
ksonley@parryspizza.com
