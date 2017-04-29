News By Tag
Sixth Annual Big Ass Tap Takeover with Avery Brewing Co
Live music will be provided at our Longmont location and there will be hourly drawings for all kinds of cool craft beer goodies including Avery VIP brewery tours across all locations.
Parry's Pizzeria & Bar now has six locations in the Denver area with over 400 taps between them offering a steady rotation of craft beer to pour over. This restaurant is indeed Colorado born, but its roots are deep in the Big Apple. The menu is filled to the brim with a slew of fantastic menu offerings to bring you all the more closer to the NY scene. The pies are as New York as it gets as are the calzones and hot wings. One New York minute of a look at this menu will conjure up the city herself in your mind and all of her glory of sights, sounds, and spectacular food. Take a look and see for yourself just how far Parry's Pizzeria & Bar have gone towards NY city without ever having left Colorado.
Established in 1993, Avery Brewing Company has developed a reputation as being one of the most daring and visionary breweries in the nation. They are the brewers of Avery IPA, The Maharaja Imperial IPA, White Rascal Belgian Wheat Ale, Mephistopheles' Stout and a slew of other year-round and seasonal beers. Please go to www.averybrewing.com (http://r20.rs6.net/
For additional information on this event, contact: Keniey Sonley, director of marketing via email at ksonley@parryspizza.com
Event Details:
Who: General Public
What: Sixth Annual Big Ass Tap Takeover with Avery Brewing Company
Where: Parry's Pizza 100 E 120th Ave, Northglenn, CO 80233
Parry's Pizza 1232 S Hover St, Longmont, CO 80501
Parry's Pizza 9567 S University Blvd, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Parry's Pizza 5970 S Holly St, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Parry's Pizza 5650 Allen Way, Castle Rock, CO 80108
When: Saturday, April 29th, 2017 - 11AM - Close
Media Contact
Keniey Sonley
ksonley@parryspizza.com
