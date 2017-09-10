 
Industry News





Holme Finance Bridging Solutions Approve Cash Injection

Holme Finance Bridging Solutions approve cash injection of forty thousand pounds to enable wholesale business honour a major supplier contract to a number of household retail names.
 
 
YORKSHIRE, England - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Due to the short term nature of their loan requirement the client was unable to seek finance via traditional routes their Broker Loans Warehouse introduced HFBS who were able to use the client's main residence as security by way of a second charge ensuring the business didn't loose additional revenue.

Ian Broadbent, director at Holme Finance Bridging Solutions says: "The short term bridge of two to four months was desperately needed to avoid the business losing more revenue. However by the clients own admission their credit profile wasn't ideal and they were using an inhabitable property as security - no conventional lender would agree terms on that basis. Personal loans would put a strain on their cashflow which was already an issue as the business is a main source of their own income. After meeting the client and agreeing security against their home we were happy to provide a short term solution to their cashflow glitch."

Matt Tristram Co-Founder and wcj Director of Loans Warehouse says: "We've offered bridging finance for many years now and in all that time no other lender embraces the true ideal of bridging, speed, simplicity and flexibility like HFBS."

With an average completion taking less than seven days from enquiry to money in the bank, no solicitor involvement, no minimum valuation, and entirely privately funded, no bank mandates, no fixed rules, HFBS really mean business.

HFBS offer one the LOWEST second mortgage rates in the bridging finance market starting at just 0.95% month on advances from £5,000. HFBS Bridging Solutions have been advancing short-term funds, via a limited panel of intermediaries, for over 15 years with complete authority on their lending. Simpler, quicker, cheaper. https://www.hfbridging.co.uk

Contact
Chew PR
***@hewpr.com
End
Source:HFBS
Email:***@hewpr.com
