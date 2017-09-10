New Podcast "The Inland Valley Art & Literature Show" Now Available on iTunes and on the web

The Inland Valley Art and Literature Show is an audio podcast with a literary focus for the Inland Empire and surrounding areas. You can subscribe to this community supported podcast through iTunes, Google Play, and directly on the web.

Inland Valley Art and Literature Show Spread the Word

* Projects CLAREMONT, Calif. - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Inland Valley Art and Literature Show, a community podcast for the Inland Valley, has just been released. Listeners can subscribe to the podcast through iTunes, Google Play, and directly on the web. The Inland Valley Art and Literature Show podcast focuses on literary news and events, interviews with diverse local authors and poets, and the broadcast of readings and performances and is geared toward people who live in the Inland Empire and surrounding communities who have an interest in literature and art.



The first episode features:

• John Brantingham (San Gabriel Valley Literary Festival) with news and events

• Tim Hatch and Michaelsun Stonesweat Knapp, two poets discuss the work of Ross Gay

• Jo Scott-Coe (author and instructor) with news and events from Riverside Community College

• Nikia Chaney (Inlandia Literary Laureate), recorded during a workshop of PI: Poetry and Performance Alliance, with poets Micah Tasaka and Angela Penaredondo



Interested wcj parties are welcome to contribute recorded pieces for consideration to this community-driven venture. Please contact Mark Givens via inlandvalleylitshow@ gmail.com for information about contributing. More information, including what to say and where to send recordings, is also available online at



About the Inland Valley Art and Literature Show

Based in Claremont, CA, The Inland Valley Art and Literature Show serves listeners interested in exploring the rich literary landscape of the Inland Valley. With community support and contributions, The Inland Valley Art and Literature Show provides our community with a resource for discovery and inquiry. Full episodes will be released on a monthly basis, with the flexibility of the podcast format allowing for occasional mid month updates and expanded content. Individual segments are available to the community for use on outside audio programs. Shows are archived on the web at http://www.iepublications.com/ podcast/ and available via iTunes and in fine podcast aggregators everywhere.



Contact

Mark Givens

