Pelekinesis Book Club Discount Program

--is happy to announce a new book club program to help promote community and introduce groups of people to some wonderful authors. Through this new program, we're offering discounts on select Pelekinesis titles for use in your book club. Order more than three copies of the current book from the link below to take advantage of this offer. Pelekinesis can arrange video chat discussions with authors, virtual roundtables with guided responses, and discussion topics. So please let us know how we can help get your group excited about reading some new books by some great Pelekinesis authors.The first book being offered through the Pelekinesis Book Club is, the second novel from David Scott Ewers. An artists community is planning something big for this year's gathering - something to put them back on the map. The sudden influx of capital piques the interest of a couple of investigators searching for the mysterious benefactors.Thousands of miles away Avery Krizan and Aisha Sandoval recount their journey through Primera, their encounters with the local color, and what exactly led them to this place. Was it the search for a book? Wanderlust? Some sort of conspiracy? "Build you and the world will come" and in time all three things - the dream, the dream-come-true, and the memory - will merge.We hope you enjoy this program and take advantage of these book club discounts. Drop us a line after all is said and done to let us know what your group thought about the book.For information:Happy Reading!