 
News By Tag
* Can-tv Chicago
* Fathers Rights
* Jeffery Leving
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098


Chicago Matrimonial Litigator Art Kallow Back by Popular Demand on CAN-TV

 
 
Atty Art Kallow
Atty Art Kallow
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Can-tv Chicago
* Fathers Rights
* Jeffery Leving

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Chicago Counterpoint TV host and Internationally Renowned Fathers' Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving will be joined again by family law attorney Arthur S. Kallow, this Thursday September 14, 2017, at 7:30 P.M. (CDT) on CAN-TV's Ch. 21. Chicago Counterpoint TV provides crucial legal education to those seeking to expand their knowledge in their pursuit for legal change and social justice.

Art Kallow has been practicing law since he graduated from the Northwestern University School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree cum laude over 40 years ago. He has spent his entire professional career defending the rights of fathers, children and families. Kallow has advocated for countless fathers and has raised awareness of the adversities and gender biased obstacles that fathers far too often face today.

Kallow's tenacity and commitment knows no bounds when it comes to his pursuit for social justice wcj for fathers and children in the State of Illinois and across the country. He has been admitted to practice law before courts in cities and states throughout America where he has advocated fervently for the rights of victims. Kallow has garnered prestigious awards in his professional career and was presented this yearwith the 2017 Matrimonial Law Award and is the keynote speaker at the Continuing Legal Education Seminar Series this Thursday September 20, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving Ltd.

Chicago Counterpoint TV is an interactive television show with a potential viewing audience of over one million. The show can be streamed live at http://cantv.org/live. Your Participation in discussions on the Fatherhood Educational Institute (FEI) website (www.fatherhood-edu.org) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/fatherhoodeducationalinstitute)is encouraged.

Chicago Counterpoint TV's host Jeffery M. Leving has been named one of "America's Best Lawyers" by Forbes Radio and is the country's leading authority on fathers' rights. Leving pioneered the Fathers' Rights Movement more than 30 years ago when he discovered a gap in the judicial system. He founded the Fatherhood Educational Institute, which provides indispensable parenting skills to fathers and seeks to eliminate father absence. Leving has worked his entire professional life promoting the importance of paternal involvement and fatherhood.

For more information about the Fatherhood Educational Institute (FEI) or Chicago Counterpoint TV call 312.795.9060 and follow FEI on twitter @fatherhoodedu (http://www.twitter.com/fatherhoodedu).
End
Source:
Email:***@levinglaw.com Email Verified
Tags:Can-tv Chicago, Fathers Rights, Jeffery Leving
Industry:Legal
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 13, 2017
Law offices of Jeffery M. Leving Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share