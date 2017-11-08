News By Tag
Acclaimed Chicago Family Law Attorney Arthur Kallow Keynotes Legal Seminar Series
The seminar will feature veteran matrimonial attorney Arthur S. Kallow as its keynote speaker who will present on the "Preparation of Clients for Dealing with Guardians and Child Representatives - A Child Advocate's Perspective."
The Kallow CLE Seminar Series has had great success since its inception and over one thousand attorneys have attended its seminars since 2014. The Kallow Seminar Series provides crucial legal education to family law attorneys looking to expand their legal knowledge.
Please make reservations for future Kallow CLE events by emailing Jennifer Whiteside (jwhiteside@levinglaw.com), as this program is close to its capacity.
About the Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd.
Attorney Jeffery M. Leving is internationally renowned for his dedication to safeguarding children and reuniting them with their fathers. Leving has written several acclaimed books, his latest book, How to be a Good Divorced Dad, was praised by President Obama, who said, "thank you for your commitment to ensuring that fathers play a role in their children's lives." Leving's many professional achievements and accomplishments have been recognized by government leaders (including three US Presidents), private industry and his peers. The Illinois House of Representatives honored Leving "for his work in safeguarding the rights of fathers and protecting the welfare of children and families in this State" and for his "hard work, integrity, and dedication for the people of the State of Illinois."
