Acclaimed Chicago Family Law Attorney Arthur Kallow Keynotes Legal Seminar Series

November 2017
CHICAGO - Nov. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd. will host the next compelling presentation of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminar Series Wednesday, November 15, at 6 p.m. at 19 S. LaSalle St. in Chicago, Illinois. The lecture will be moderated by internationally renowned family law attorney Jeffery M. Leving.

The seminar will feature veteran matrimonial attorney Arthur S. Kallow as its keynote speaker who will present on the "Preparation of Clients for Dealing with Guardians and Child Representatives - A Child Advocate's Perspective." "It is a pleasure to have Arthur Kallow keynoting the seminar series named in his honor," said Jeffery M. Leving. Other presenters include family law attorney Michael A. Halusek who will lecture and analyze the recent significant changes in Illinois Family Law and revisions to the calculation of maintenance and name change provisions; and James C. Alroth will speak wcj on the importance of client relations. The event will conclude with an open discussion and think tank.

The Kallow CLE Seminar Series has had great success since its inception and over one thousand attorneys have attended its seminars since 2014. The Kallow Seminar Series provides crucial legal education to family law attorneys looking to expand their legal knowledge.

Please make reservations for future Kallow CLE events by emailing Jennifer Whiteside (jwhiteside@levinglaw.com), as this program is close to its capacity.

About the Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd.

Attorney Jeffery M. Leving is internationally renowned for his dedication to safeguarding children and reuniting them with their fathers. Leving has written several acclaimed books, his latest book, How to be a Good Divorced Dad, was praised by President Obama, who said, "thank you for your commitment to ensuring that fathers play a role in their children's lives." Leving's many professional achievements and accomplishments have been recognized by government leaders (including three US Presidents), private industry and his peers. The Illinois House of Representatives honored Leving "for his work in safeguarding the rights of fathers and protecting the welfare of children and families in this State" and for his "hard work, integrity, and dedication for the people of the State of Illinois."

To learn more about law and fatherhood, follow Leving on Twitter @fathersmatter (https://twitter.com/fathersmatter) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/FathersRightsMovement/?ref=bookmarks).
