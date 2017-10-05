News By Tag
Axiomtek Delivers True Customer Value With its Newest IIoT Gateway – The ICO300-83B
The rugged ICO300-83B offers high reliability for continuous operations, rich I/O options and good expansion capabilities. It delivers high value to customers.
ICO300-83B offers an IP40 extruded aluminum and heavy-duty steel design for durable use. It can withstand harsh operating conditions with a wide operating temperature range from -20°C to 70°C (or -40°C to +70°C optional). Its rich features include a wide voltage range of 12V to 24V DC power input with overvoltage and reverse protection that can lower the risk of data loss and operation interruptions, and up to 2G vibration endurance. It has one DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM slot with up to 8 GB of system memory. Additionally, this IIoT gateway computer is equipped with two full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots. One can be used for an mSATA storage card and another for a 2.5" SATA drive – which allows for flexible communication and data transfer options.
"The ICO300-83B is an ideal choice for customers who desire good computing power, robust data transition and rugged construction, all on one product. This versatile gateway device can be used for various IIoT applications to help reduce maintenance costs, enhance productivity, extend equipment life span and more," said Gordon Cho, a product manager of the wcj Embedded Computer Division at Axiomtek.
The ICO300-83B's I/O interfaces include up to four RS-232/422/485 ports, four USB 3.0, two Gigabit Ethernet (Intel® i211AT for ICO300-83B or Intel® i210IT for ICO300-83B-WT)
The ICO300-83B will be available for order in November. For more information, please visit http://us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Some Key Features:
- DIN-Rail Fanless Embedded System with Intel® Celeron® Processor N3350
- Wide-operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C (or -40°C to +70°C optional)
- 2 or 4 isolated COM ports
- 2 full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots
- 1 mSATA and 2.5" SATA drive
- 12 ~ 24 VDC wide range power input
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Larry Wu
1-888-462-9466
solutions@axiomtek.com
