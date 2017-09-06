News By Tag
Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Proudly Announces its 18th Season
• The Nutcracker: December 15-17, 2017 at the Zionsville Performing Arts Center. Begin your holiday season as a guest at the Stahlbaum family holiday celebration and share in Clara's dreamlike journey with her Nutcracker Prince. Watch as Clara battles the evil Rat King, dances with the Snow Maidens, and accompanies the Sugar Plum Fairy through the Land of the Sweets. Enjoy the enchanted music of Tchaikovsky's beautiful score and the beautiful voices of the Indianapolis Childrens Choir. Young and old alike will delight in this holiday tradition.
• Mixed Rep: March 11, 2018 at The Tarkington, Center for the Performing Arts. The audience will enjoy classic and contemporary genres of dance performed by CIDE pre-professional students. This year's Mixed Rep will feature excerpts from the ballet, Firebird, which is based on the Russian folk tale of the Firebird, known to be a magical creature capable of bringing both fortune and misfortune to its captor. The piece will be choreographed and staged by Derek Reid. Mr. Reid currently serves as Associate Professor of Dance at Butler University. In addition to Firebird, CIDE will perform Qiu Yie, choreographed by Tong Wang, former Butler professor and currently Professor at UC Irving; Evaucees, choreographed by former New York City ballerina Lisa de Ribere and lastly, Colorimetry, choreographed by Pacific Northwest Ballet dancer and alum of CIDE, Price Suddarth.
• Peter Pan: May 18 & 19, 2018 at The Tarkington, Center for the Performing Arts. We will fly, we will fly, we will fly! Watch as CIDE dancers wcj transform into Wendy, Michael and John and take to the sky with Peter Pan to fly to Neverland where they meet up with Tiger Lily, Captain Hook and the Lost Boys. Audience members will feel like a kid again and won't want to grow up after seeing this fun, iconic fairy tale ballet come to life.
Season tickets for CIDE's 18th season are now available online at store.cidedance.org.
###
ABOUT CENTRAL INDIANA DANCE ENSEMBLE
Central Indiana Dance Ensemble (CIDE) is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization committed to bringing the art of dance to the community. CIDE was founded in 1999 by Artistic Director, Suzann DeLay. In 2006, CIDE received Honor Company status in the Regional Dance America association. Members of CIDE have been recipients of scholarships to many of the top companies and schools. For more information, visit cidedance.org.
