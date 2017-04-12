News By Tag
Central Indiana Dance Ensemble presents Snow White ballet
On May 20, 2017, Central Indiana Dance Ensemble (CIDE), the pre-professional dance company under the direction of Artistic Director Suzann DeLay, presents the iconic fairytale ballet, Snow White, at The Center for the Performing Arts Booth Tarkington Civic Theater.
CIDE invites central Indiana residents to experience this enchanting family friendly, classic fairytale with every child's favorite characters. This world premier production is choreographed exclusively for CIDE by the talented Chelsey Dahm Bradley. Ms. Bradley is a four-time recipient of the Regional Dance America National Commissioning Award and was named the recipient of Regional Dance America's Choreography Connection Grant. Ms. Bradley is currently the resident choreographer for Dance Wisconsin.
Artistic Director Suzann DeLay is thrilled to perform this enchanted fairytale, "Central Indiana Dance Ensemble is proud to be the first local ballet company to introduce the Snow White ballet to the community. As a company, this is another example of how we strive to bring the best shows and talent to the stage for our audience. "
Snow White will be performed on Saturday, May 20th at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theater. There is a 2 p.m. matinee performance and 7:30 p.m. evening show. Guests can purchase tickets online at www.cidedance.org or by calling 317.844.7453.
Vicki Burdick
vickiburdick@
***@me.com
