 
News By Tag
* Arts
* Community Events
* Family
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carmel
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Central Indiana Dance Ensemble presents Snow White ballet

 
CARMEL, Ind. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?  CIDE's Snow White, of course!

On May 20, 2017, Central Indiana Dance Ensemble (CIDE), the pre-professional dance company under the direction of Artistic Director Suzann DeLay, presents the iconic fairytale ballet, Snow White, at The Center for the         Performing Arts Booth Tarkington Civic Theater.

CIDE invites central Indiana residents to experience this enchanting family friendly, classic fairytale with every child's favorite characters.  This world  premier production is choreographed exclusively for CIDE by the talented Chelsey Dahm Bradley.  Ms. Bradley is a four-time recipient of the Regional Dance America National Commissioning Award and was named the recipient of Regional Dance America's Choreography Connection Grant.  Ms. Bradley is      currently the resident choreographer for Dance Wisconsin.

Artistic Director Suzann DeLay is thrilled to perform this enchanted fairytale, "Central Indiana Dance Ensemble is proud to be the first local ballet company to introduce the Snow White ballet to the community. As a company, this is another example of how we strive to bring the best shows and talent to the stage for our audience. "

Snow White will be performed on Saturday, May 20th at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theater.  There is a 2 p.m. matinee performance and 7:30 p.m. evening show. Guests can purchase tickets online at www.cidedance.org or by calling 317.844.7453.

Media Contact
Vicki Burdick
vickiburdick@me.com
***@me.com
End
Source:Central Indiana Dance Ensemble
Email:***@me.com Email Verified
Tags:Arts, Community Events, Family
Industry:Arts
Location:Carmel - Indiana - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chatterbox Media Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share