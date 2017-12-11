 
News By Tag
* Remodeling
* Real Estate
* Construction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Beavercreek
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Local Firm Recognized Among Industry Elites

Vies for national top-rated building, remodeling and design professionals recognition
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Remodeling
* Real Estate
* Construction

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Beavercreek - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Awards

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The team at Greater Dayton Building & Remodeling (GDB&R) recently celebrated four regional and fivelocal 2016 National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) Contractor of the Year (CotY) Awards. The Beavercreek remodeling and design-build firm was chosen for the CotY awards under the evaluation of esteemed professionals in the industry.

NARI chooses an impartial panel of remodeling industry experts to annually judge contractors from seven regions around the country based on the quality and execution of home improvement projects. To be considered for a CotY Award, companies must submit a binder including detailed "before and after" photography and project descriptions. Consideration for the award focused on problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation and degree of difficulty.  GDB&R received regional awards for the following projects:

• Residential Kitchen $30,000 to $60,000 (Oakwood, Ohio)
• Residential Addition Under $100,000 (Kettering, Ohio)
• Residential Exterior Under $100,000 (Dayton, Ohio)
• Commercial Specialty (Miamisburg, Ohio)

GDB&R also received local honors for all of the above categories, as well as the Commercial Exterior Award for a project located in Dayton, Ohio.

"I would like to thank our outstanding production and sales team for their continuous efforts in promoting the organization through their unmatched customer service," said Kevin Hess, Vice President, Greater Dayton Construction, Ltd. "Our teams seek to exceed customer expectations by providing exceptional craftsmanship, design, and value to our diverse range of customers."

Regional winners will vie for NARI's national honors, announced and honored Friday April 7 at the Evening of ExcellenceSM reception in Scottsdale, Arizona.

-more-

About Greater Dayton Building & Remodeling

Greater Dayton Building & Remodeling has served homeowners in Dayton and the surrounding areas for nearly 30 years. Recognized as the region's largest premiere building and home remodeling contractor, GDB&R has completed more than 25,000 unique projects and has set the benchmark in the Dayton market with award-winning designs, quality craftsmanship, and a company-wide commitment to complete customer satisfaction.

For more information please visit our website at http://www.greaterdaytonbr.com.

Contact
Caroline Morgan
Greater Dayton Building & Remodeling
***@gdcg.com
End
Source:Greater Dayton Building & Remodeling
Email:***@gdcg.com Email Verified
Tags:Remodeling, Real Estate, Construction
Industry:Construction
Location:Beavercreek - Ohio - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chatterbox Media Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share