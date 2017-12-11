News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Firm Recognized Among Industry Elites
Vies for national top-rated building, remodeling and design professionals recognition
NARI chooses an impartial panel of remodeling industry experts to annually judge contractors from seven regions around the country based on the quality and execution of home improvement projects. To be considered for a CotY Award, companies must submit a binder including detailed "before and after" photography and project descriptions. Consideration for the award focused on problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation and degree of difficulty. GDB&
• Residential Kitchen $30,000 to $60,000 (Oakwood, Ohio)
• Residential Addition Under $100,000 (Kettering, Ohio)
• Residential Exterior Under $100,000 (Dayton, Ohio)
• Commercial Specialty (Miamisburg, Ohio)
GDB&R also received local honors for all of the above categories, as well as the Commercial Exterior Award for a project located in Dayton, Ohio.
"I would like to thank our outstanding production and sales team for their continuous efforts in promoting the organization through their unmatched customer service," said Kevin Hess, Vice President, Greater Dayton Construction, Ltd. "Our teams seek to exceed customer expectations by providing exceptional craftsmanship, design, and value to our diverse range of customers."
Regional winners will vie for NARI's national honors, announced and honored Friday April 7 at the Evening of ExcellenceSM reception in Scottsdale, Arizona.
-more-
About Greater Dayton Building & Remodeling
Greater Dayton Building & Remodeling has served homeowners in Dayton and the surrounding areas for nearly 30 years. Recognized as the region's largest premiere building and home remodeling contractor, GDB&R has completed more than 25,000 unique projects and has set the benchmark in the Dayton market with award-winning designs, quality craftsmanship, and a company-wide commitment to complete customer satisfaction.
For more information please visit our website at http://www.greaterdaytonbr.com.
Contact
Caroline Morgan
Greater Dayton Building & Remodeling
***@gdcg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse