Local Firm Recognized Among Industry Elites

-- The team at Greater Dayton Building & Remodeling (GDB&R) recently celebrated four regional and fivelocal 2016 National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) Contractor of the Year (CotY) Awards. The Beavercreek remodeling and design-build firm was chosen for the CotY awards under the evaluation of esteemed professionals in the industry.NARI chooses an impartial panel of remodeling industry experts to annually judge contractors from seven regions around the country based on the quality and execution of home improvement projects. To be considered for a CotY Award, companies must submit a binder including detailed "before and after" photography and project descriptions. Consideration for the award focused on problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation and degree of difficulty. GDB&R received regional awards for the following projects:• Residential Kitchen $30,000 to $60,000 (Oakwood, Ohio)• Residential Addition Under $100,000 (Kettering, Ohio)• Residential Exterior Under $100,000 (Dayton, Ohio)• Commercial Specialty (Miamisburg, Ohio)GDB&R also received local honors for all of the above categories, as well as the Commercial Exterior Award for a project located in Dayton, Ohio."I would like to thank our outstanding production and sales team for their continuous efforts in promoting the organization through their unmatched customer service," said Kevin Hess, Vice President, Greater Dayton Construction, Ltd. "Our teams seek to exceed customer expectations by providing exceptional craftsmanship, design, and value to our diverse range of customers."Regional winners will vie for NARI's national honors, announced and honored Friday April 7 at the Evening of ExcellenceSM reception in Scottsdale, Arizona.-more-About Greater Dayton Building & RemodelingGreater Dayton Building & Remodeling has served homeowners in Dayton and the surrounding areas for nearly 30 years. Recognized as the region's largest premiere building and home remodeling contractor, GDB&R has completed more than 25,000 unique projects and has set the benchmark in the Dayton market with award-winning designs, quality craftsmanship, and a company-wide commitment to complete customer satisfaction.For more information please visit our website at http://www.greaterdaytonbr.com