VirTra Files Preliminary Offering Circular with the SEC

 
 
TEMPE, Ariz. - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- VirTra, Inc. (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VTSI/quote) (OTCQX:VTSI), (the "Company"), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, announced that it has filed a preliminary offering circular with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") pursuant to the Regulation A framework, which is open to both accredited and unaccredited investors. VirTra also intends to file an application to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbol "VTSI."

The purpose of the filing is to enable the Company to issue new shares of common stock to raise gross proceeds of between $5 million and $10 million. Boustead Securities, LLC ("Boustead") will serve as underwriter.  Pricing will be determined at a future date, based on market conditions. The Company cannot predict the timing of when, or if, its offering statement will become qualified with the SEC and/or its application with NASDAQ will be approved, but expects to complete the transactions within 2017. For more information on the offering circular, visit www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html.

"This potential offering and the launch of our uplisting efforts are key events in our plans to significantly expand our product and service offerings, greatly enhance our sales and marketing efforts, and ensure that VirTra is poised for growth through strategic acquisitions in our current industry, as well as in the broader virtual reality simulation sector," said Bob Ferris, CEO, VirTra, Inc.

"Becoming an SEC registrant and uplisting to a national exchange, such as NASDAQ, may significantly increase our stature in the capital markets and help us enhance shareholder value. We are pleased to have Boustead Securities leading the effort, given that their expertise in the NASDAQ listing process and Regulation A has proven successful in the past," said Ferris.

About VirTra

VirTra is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company's patented technologies, software and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through realistic and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about VirTra at www.VirTra.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This wcj news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as "could," "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "proposed," "planned," "potential" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events.  All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about VirTra's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Although VirTra believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. VirTra cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.  Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof, and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change.  The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

No money or consideration is being solicited by the information in this press release or any other communication and, if sent, money will not be accepted and will be promptly returned. No offer by a potential investor to buy our securities can be accepted and, if made, any such offer can be withdrawn before qualification of an offering by the SEC. A potential investor's indication of interest does not create a commitment to purchase the securities we are considering offering. Any such indication of interest may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given and all other requirements to accept an investment from a potential investor are met after the offering qualification date. Any offering will be made only by means of an Offering Circular. Any information in this press release or any other communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification for sale as provided in Regulation A+ in any such state or jurisdiction.

