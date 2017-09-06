News By Tag
VirTra Files Preliminary Offering Circular with the SEC
The purpose of the filing is to enable the Company to issue new shares of common stock to raise gross proceeds of between $5 million and $10 million. Boustead Securities, LLC ("Boustead") will serve as underwriter. Pricing will be determined at a future date, based on market conditions. The Company cannot predict the timing of when, or if, its offering statement will become qualified with the SEC and/or its application with NASDAQ will be approved, but expects to complete the transactions within 2017. For more information on the offering circular, visit www.sec.gov/
"This potential offering and the launch of our uplisting efforts are key events in our plans to significantly expand our product and service offerings, greatly enhance our sales and marketing efforts, and ensure that VirTra is poised for growth through strategic acquisitions in our current industry, as well as in the broader virtual reality simulation sector," said Bob Ferris, CEO, VirTra, Inc.
"Becoming an SEC registrant and uplisting to a national exchange, such as NASDAQ, may significantly increase our stature in the capital markets and help us enhance shareholder value. We are pleased to have Boustead Securities leading the effort, given that their expertise in the NASDAQ listing process and Regulation A has proven successful in the past," said Ferris.
About VirTra
VirTra is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company's patented technologies, software and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through realistic and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about VirTra at www.VirTra.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This wcj news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-
No money or consideration is being solicited by the information in this press release or any other communication and, if sent, money will not be accepted and will be promptly returned. No offer by a potential investor to buy our securities can be accepted and, if made, any such offer can be withdrawn before qualification of an offering by the SEC. A potential investor's indication of interest does not create a commitment to purchase the securities we are considering offering. Any such indication of interest may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given and all other requirements to accept an investment from a potential investor are met after the offering qualification date. Any offering will be made only by means of an Offering Circular. Any information in this press release or any other communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification for sale as provided in Regulation A+ in any such state or jurisdiction.
Contact
Financial Profiles, Inc.
***@finprofiles.com
