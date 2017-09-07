News By Tag
VirTra Receives $2.6 Million in Contracts from U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security for CBP
$2.6 Million in Contracts from US Dept. of Homeland Security, US Dept. of Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection
With more than 60,000 employees, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is one of the world's largest law enforcement organizations and is charged with keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the U.S. while facilitating lawful international travel and trade.
"The U.S. Customs and Border Protection safeguards America's borders protecting the public from dangerous people and materials," said Jason Mulcahy, general manager of VirTra, Inc. "Their officers interact with more than one million people per day. VirTra's high-quality immersive training systems will help prepare those officers to handle the hostile and crisis situations they can face while teaching strategic, tactical engagement and de-escalation skills in a safe, controlled and cost-effective manner."
The V-300 is capable of simulating hundreds of different scenarios that can convey body language and other non-verbal threat cues that are a crucial part of progressive judgmental use of force training. The V-300 also has multiple screens that offer a 300-degree view, and includes peripheral vision and weapons that closely match those used in the field to enhance the transferability of the training to real-life situations. Each training scenario in the VirTra V-300 is based on real-life incidents and is professionally produced with content that is carefully vetted by subject matter experts to rigorously test a trainee's critical thinking skills, weapons skills under pressure, and psychological responses to the stresses of life-like situations.
About VirTra
VirTra is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company's patented technologies, software and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through realistic and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about VirTra at www.VirTra.com.
