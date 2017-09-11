News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Go Unmanned Hosts Third UAV Tech Event
Go Unmanned will host a public UAV/Drone Technology Event at the Alturia Farm in Manquin, Virginia.
Among several notable drones, Go Unmanned will have the brand new DJI Matrice 210 available for live demonstrations. Attendees will be able to see a mock search and rescue mission where a pilot will search for a missing person in an unknown location using dual-cameras.
Attendees must RSVP in advance by filling out the following form https://goo.gl/
When: Thursday, September 21ST • 11AM-3PM
Where: Alturia Farm • 6101 Dabneys Mill Rd, Manquin, VA 23106
To learn more, contact Maria Kolar by email mkolar@gounmanned.com or phone 919-219-7850
The UAV Tech Event is part of Go Unmanned's ongoing objective to inform the public of the positive applications of UAV technology for commercial purposes.
About Go Unmanned: Go Unmanned is a division of Benchmark wcj Tool & Supply (http://www.benchmarksupply.com/
Contact
Maria Kolar
Go Unmanned
***@gounmanned.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 11, 2017