Go Unmanned Hosts Third UAV Tech Event

-- Go Unmanned will host a public UAV/Drone Technology Event at the Alturia Farm. Topics of discussion include: UAVs in farming, search and rescue, 3D mapping and more. After an education session, several outdoor flying demonstrations will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to receive hands-on experience flying a multitude of different UAV platforms with the direct supervision of a licensed Pilot in Command.Among several notable drones, Go Unmanned will have the brand new DJI Matrice 210 available for live demonstrations. Attendees will be able to see a mock search and rescue mission where a pilot will search for a missing person in an unknown location using dual-cameras.Attendees must RSVP in advance by filling out the following form https://goo.gl/forms/4LuaDZ0NQ24D1wRu1 or contacting Maria Kolar at 919-219-7850When: Thursday, September 21ST • 11AM-3PMWhere: Alturia Farm • 6101 Dabneys Mill Rd, Manquin, VA 23106To learn more, contact Maria Kolar by email mkolar@gounmanned.com or phone 919-219-7850The UAV Tech Event is part of Go Unmanned's ongoing objective to inform the public of the positive applications of UAV technology for commercial purposes.About Go Unmanned: Go Unmanned is a division of Benchmark wcj Tool & Supply ( http://www.benchmarksupply.com/ ) that offers commercial-grade, fixed-wing and multi-rotor drones and unmanned aerial vehicles for the construction, surveying, engineering, agriculture, inspection and emergency services fields. We specialize in the integration of UAVs with machine-control systems, GPS/GIS and building information modeling (BIM) applications to track progress and help streamline the production process on your job sites for a competitive edge.