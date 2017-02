Benchmark Tool & Supply Grows into Chesapeake, Virginia

Spread the Word

-- The doors will soon open to a new Benchmark Tool & Supply store located in Chesapeake, VA. The store is scheduled to open March 1st, 2017 to add to its existing locations in Raleigh, NC, Concord, NC and Ashland, VA. According to CEO Chuck Harris, there was a strong need for Benchmark's presence in Chesapeake, "We saw a concentration of infrastructure and private work opportunities in the southeast quadrant of Virginia so naturally Chesapeake was our next destination."Benchmark will bring along a wide array of manufacturers including Topcon, Sokkia, DJI, Carlson Software, SitePro, and much more.Benchmark Tool & Supply began operations in 2004 and has quickly become a recognized industry leader offering sales, service, rental, and training for laser equipment, surveying and optical instruments, software products, GPS products, and general field supplies and tools. Benchmark Tool & Supply focuses on supporting professional contractors, land surveyors, engineers, farmers, and more. It provides quality products and unmatched customer service at the best prices available.In 2014, Benchmark added UAVs/drones to its repertoire by creating a UAV department called Go Unmanned, "We have been into offering drones for about three years now and to do that right, we have a staff of 12 that focus just on drones in their respective market." UAVs provide an aerial perspective for industrial based companies looking to increase operational procedures and safety.622 Innovation Dr.Building # 104Chesapeake, VA 23320The new store is located on Chesapeake's Innovation Drive, an up-and-coming area with a growing technical presence. Stores in the area range from engineering facilities to medical facilities. Benchmark brings even more technology to the mix with its focus on GPS products and machine automation.– Benchmark Tool & Supply has received many awards from Topcon Positioning Systems: Dealer of the Year, Top Five Market Performance, Top Ten Sales Award, Top Ten Dealer, and more. The company ranked number 15 among the 2016 Mid-Market Fast 40 List, ranking companies on revenue and employment growth.Maria Kolar, Marketing and Communications Manager866-828-5777 | mkolar@benchmarksupply.com