SmartTOP Additional Soft Top Control Now Available for the New Mercedes-Benz S-Class

--The company Mods4cars now offers a smart convertible top solution for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class (A217) cabriolet. The retrofit SmartTOP module allows, among other things, the operation of the convertible top via the console button via One-Touch. For the opening and closing of the roof it is thereby no longer necessary to hold down the button continuously. A brief tap is sufficient and the convertible top movement is carried out automatically.Furthermore, the SmartTOP module makes it possible to operate the roof via the original vehicle key from a distance. Pressing a key combination on the remote control automatically opens or closes the soft top. "The SmartTOP customer can already open the convertible top as they approach their vehicle and start their journey top down," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. A change to the car key is not required.In addition, the latest development from Mods4cars has numerous additional features: The windows can be opened and closed by remote. It is adjustable whether windows should be raised after opening the top. With the window button in the center console all windows can be closed with One-Touch.For vehicles with a keyless entry package, the top can be opened and closed by touching the door latch. On special request, the function "tear-wipe" was also added. After the use of the spray nozzles, wipers will wipe once or twice more after a short break.All functions of the SmartTOP roof module can be programmed according to personal wishes. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module makes it possible to connect to the home PC/MAC. In this way software updates can be implemented, which Mods4cars provides free of charge.The SmartTOP soft top control is supplied with a plug-and-play cable kit, which ensures an easy installation. The connection between the vehicle electronics and the SmartTOP is made by simply plugging together. For 100% accuracy, plugs are used in original equipment manufacturer quality. Since no cables are cut through, the cabriolet module can be completely dismantled as required.Since 2001, Mods4cars has been producing roof control add-on systems for all common cabriolet models. The following vehicle brands are supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volvo and Volkswagen.The SmartTOP for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class A217 is available for 339.00 Euro + tax.Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.Sven TornowMods4cars LLC1350 E. Flamingo Rd #3100,Las Vegas, NV 89119 - USA+1-310-9109055tornow@mods4cars.comhttp://www.mods4cars.com