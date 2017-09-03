News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Black Opal Books takes on No End of Bad by Ginny Fite! a DC conspiracy novel of grand proportions
Washington, D.C. housewife Margaret Turnbull's world literally blows up after her husband, FBI agent Clay Turnbull, is falsely arrested and killed by agents working for an international drug cartel.
Unbeknownst to Margaret, her enemy's tentacles reach all the way to the White House and control senior personnel. Their powerful enterprise in jeopardy, the assassins will stop at nothing to cover their tracks. With cutting-edge surveillance — CIA, FBI, and NSA technology — there is nowhere to hide, no one to trust, no one is safe… anywhere.
Ginny Fite is an award-winning journalist who has covered crime, politics, government, healthcare, art, and all things human. She has been a spokesperson for a governor, member of Congress, a few colleges and universities, and a robotics R&D company. She has degrees from Rutgers University and Johns Hopkins University and studied at the School for Women Healers and the Maryland Poetry Therapy Institute.
Fite is the author of I Should Be Dead by Now (Lulu, 2010); a collection of humorous lamentations about aging; three books of poetry: The Last Thousand Years (Charles Street Press, 1980 under Ginny Friedlander)
Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse