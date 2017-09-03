 
News By Tag
* DC
* Conspiracy Theory
* Thriller
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Irving
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
9876543

Black Opal Books takes on No End of Bad by Ginny Fite! a DC conspiracy novel of grand proportions

 
 
Fite
Fite
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* DC
* Conspiracy Theory
* Thriller

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Irving - Texas - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

IRVING, Texas - Sept. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Black Opal Books takes on No End of Bad by Ginny Fite! a DC conspiracy novel of grand proportions.

Washington, D.C. housewife Margaret Turnbull's world literally blows up after her husband, FBI agent Clay Turnbull, is falsely arrested and killed by agents working for an international drug cartel.

Unbeknownst to Margaret, her enemy's tentacles reach all the way to the White House and control senior personnel. Their powerful enterprise in jeopardy, the assassins will stop at nothing to cover their tracks. With cutting-edge surveillance — CIA, FBI, and NSA technology — there is nowhere to hide, no one to trust, no one is safe… anywhere.

Ginny Fite is an award-winning journalist who has covered crime, politics, government, healthcare, art, and all things human. She has been a spokesperson for a governor, member of Congress, a few colleges and universities, and a robotics R&D company. She has degrees from Rutgers University and Johns Hopkins University and studied at the School for Women Healers and the Maryland Poetry Therapy Institute.

Fite is the author of I Should Be Dead by Now (Lulu, 2010); a collection of humorous lamentations about aging; three books of poetry: The Last Thousand Years (Charles Street Press, 1980 under Ginny Friedlander), The Pearl Fisher (Lulu, 2011), Throwing Caution (Lulu, 2013); a short story collection, What Goes Around (Lulu, 2014); Cromwell's Folly (Black Opal Books (http://www.blackopalbooks.com/), 2015), No Good Deed Left Undone (Black Opal Books, 2016), and soon to be released Lying Cheating, and Occasionally Murder (Black Opal Books, 2017). She resides in Harpers Ferry, WV.  Ginny Fite (http://www.ginnyfite.com/) Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/ginny-fite/)

Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
End
Source:
Email:***@loiaconoliteraryagency.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Loiacono Literary Agency News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share