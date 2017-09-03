 
Industry News





New Release! "The Kidnapping of Senator Andy Thompson" is now available!

"The Kidnapping of Senator Andy Thompson" is a political thriller written by Celine Rose Mariotti and published by Dreaming Big Publications. This novel is perfect for those that love a great mystery.
 
 
Kidnapping of Senator Thompson Cover
Kidnapping of Senator Thompson Cover
 
HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Sept. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- ABOUT THE BOOK:
Senators Andy Thompson and Hunt Wagner lead the way in a spirited debate on a new health care bill and whether or not to stop President Robinson and Secretary Von Schumann from sending troops to Botswana. A real adventure begins when Senator Thompson is kidnapped and Brian Travors, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State is suspected of being involved. Senators Hunt Wagner and Darius Clemens head a committee hearing to get to the truth. President Robinson suffers a heart attack and Vice-President Barry Newman takes over temporarily.

Dive into the mysteries uncovered by Senators Hunt Wagner and Darius Clemens and the rest of the committee in "The Kidnapping of Senator Andy Thompson." Written by Celine Rose Mariotti, this book captures the secrets in the lives of these politicians. Join the committee in their discoveries to find out what happened and why.

"The Kidnapping of Senator Andy Thompson" is available now from Amazon with a price of just $.99 (eBook) or $8.00 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.

Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers—but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.

Amazon Link:
 https://www.amazon.com/dp/154881055X/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&a...

DREAMING BIG PUBLICATIONS: http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/

Contact info:

(601) 394-8813
dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com
Dreaming Big Publications
102 First East St
Sumrall, MS 39482

Dreaming Big Publications
