News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Virginia Business Networking Group Announces Patrick McFadden as Speaker for Event
Stress-Free Selling: Marketing Expert Reveals The Secret to Eliminate the Need to Sell
During this presentation, Patrick will change the way you see marketing and selling, help you move away from traditional selling and instead towards educating. You'll also learn how effective marketing can eliminate the need for selling. Patrick will introduce you to a tried-and-true approach that allows you to be the obvious choice for your prospects.
Don't miss this no-frills presentation as Patrick reveals to business owners, salespeople, and marketing professionals how to virtually eliminate the need to sell ever again
"There are certain special people who come into our lives bringing the ability to look at issues just a bit differently. They are able to come at issues with a 90-degrees different perspective. In the course of doing that, they challenge our assumptions and change our perspectives. Patrick McFadden is one of these special people. Give yourself a gift and spend 30-minutes exploring your world through Patrick's creative mind. You will find your time well spent.," said R Rushton Paul, J.D., SPHR, a local business owner.
Patrick presentation is a part of Synapse's Special Speaker program and will be held September 12th, Tuesday at 9 AM - 10:30 AM, the Disability Law Center of Virginia, 1512 Willow Lawn Dr, Ste 100, Richmond, Virginia 23230. Event registration is required in order to participate in this event--you can register now at https://www.facebook.com/
Patrick is currently involved in a number of marketing projects with small to midsize organizations across the United States. His commentary and articles are known as one of the most educational and informative for small to midsize businesses in the world. Find more information about Patrick at http://indispensablemarketing.com/
Contact
Indispensable Marketing
***@indispensablemarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse