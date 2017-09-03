 
Accounting Software: A Top Ranking Category of SoftwareSuggest

 
AHMEDABAD, India - Sept. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- SoftwareSuggest is always on its feet when one is looking for a help with software purchase. Few days back, we surveyed our daily inquiries and we found, there are highest number of inquiries for Accounting Software and GST software. In last four months, we have received over 5000 inquires of Accounting Software and over 7000 inquiries for GST software.

When GST was introduced in India, we received a flood of inquiries. And as a bridge between software maker and software buyer, we had one eye on each. We tested some of the best GST compliance software. On the other hand, we didn't miss the chance to suggest businesses that were looking for an accounting solution. We shot email campaigns to the ones who were looking for a perfect accounting software, and the response was amazing.

In a nutshell, India is topping the list of "Accounting software buyers in 2016" with 25%, and it is continuously growing this year as well. To find a right solution, certain suggestions from experts are always advisable!

Visit accounting software category at https://www.softwaresuggest.com/accounting-software

Source:
Email:***@softwaresuggest.com Email Verified
Accounting Software, Accounting Solutions
Accounting
Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India
