Accounting Software: A Top Ranking Category of SoftwareSuggest
When GST was introduced in India, we received a flood of inquiries. And as a bridge between software maker and software buyer, we had one eye on each. We tested some of the best GST compliance software. On the other hand, we didn't miss the chance to suggest businesses that were looking for an accounting solution. We shot email campaigns to the ones who were looking for a perfect accounting software, and the response was amazing.
In a nutshell, India is topping the list of "Accounting software buyers in 2016" with 25%, and it is continuously growing this year as well. To find a right solution, certain suggestions from experts are always advisable!
