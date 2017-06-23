News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SoftwareSuggest launches Customer Insights of HR software
Customers looking for software solutions come to SoftwareSuggest and Software companies register themselves as vendors with them. Thus, they provide an intermediate platform for the customers and vendors. With a huge database of 7000+companies, SoftwareSuggest has analysed its HR category with utmost precision.
Here are some gems of the analysis:
• India ranks 3rd, after UK and US in number of Software Buyers.
• Hospitality Services extensively use HR services while presence of HR softwares is bleak in Healthcare.
• HR Softwares collectively provide following services: Sourcing, Recruiting, Personnel tracking, Time and attendance, Payroll, Performance reviews, Learning management and many more.
• The Benefits of Implementing HR Software include: Increased productivity and efficiency, Reduced Errors, Evaluation of Metrics, Increased Performance Management and the list goes on.
• Compatibility, security, availability and real-time implementation are the factors to be considered before making a decision.
Since each customer and his requirements are unique, the decision for Software purchases are dependant on individual requirements. It is wise to have an insight into the market and purchase. Thanks a lot to SoftwareSuggest Customer Insight for serving us the hard work on the platter. For more details: https://www.softwaresuggest.com/
Contact
SoftwareSuggest
***@softwaresuggest.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse