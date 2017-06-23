 
News By Tag
* Hr Software
* Customer Insight Hrms
* Hrm Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ahmedabad
  Gujarat
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

SoftwareSuggest launches Customer Insights of HR software

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hr Software
Customer Insight Hrms
Hrm Software

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India

Subject:
Surveys

AHMEDABAD, India - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- SoftwareSuggest, the first Software discovery and recommendation platform of India, has started a new initiative of 'Customer Insights'. Under this initiative, it provides a detailed guideline about Software purchases specific to each software category. The customers can make an informed decision with help of these valuable insights. These insights are curated by SoftwareSuggest's own elite curation team. These lucid insights are filtered from the piles of data generated by the company itself.

Customers looking for software solutions come to SoftwareSuggest  and Software companies register themselves as vendors with them. Thus, they provide an intermediate platform for the customers and vendors. With a huge database of 7000+companies, SoftwareSuggest has analysed its HR category with utmost precision.

Here are some gems  of the analysis:

• India ranks 3rd, after UK and US in number of Software Buyers.
• Hospitality Services extensively use HR services while presence of HR softwares is bleak in Healthcare.
• HR Softwares collectively provide following services: Sourcing, Recruiting, Personnel tracking, Time and attendance, Payroll, Performance reviews, Learning management and many more.
• The Benefits of Implementing HR Software include: Increased productivity and efficiency, Reduced Errors, Evaluation of Metrics, Increased Performance Management and the list goes on.
• Compatibility, security, availability and real-time implementation are the factors to be considered before making a decision.

Since each customer and his requirements are unique, the decision for Software purchases are dependant on individual requirements. It is wise to have an insight into the market and purchase. Thanks a lot to SoftwareSuggest Customer Insight for serving us the hard work on the platter. For more details: https://www.softwaresuggest.com/hr-software

Contact
SoftwareSuggest
***@softwaresuggest.com
End
Source:SoftwareSuggest.com
Email:***@softwaresuggest.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Software Suggest PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share