New markets for Italian Food Joy

 
TORINO, Italy - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Italian Food Joy, the small marketplace born in 2016  now sells the best Italian foods also in Poland and Romania. This is the new step according with the strategy to reach all the profitable markets in EU. Each country has a different way to live and a different relationship with Italian food.

To reach a good position in the various markets, Italian Food Joy has valued opportunities in all European countries, thus It's trying to expand towards new customers. This steady expansion is one of the key factors in the three-year marketplace strategy.Today Italian Food Joy is based on two websites and a food and lifestyle blog.

Italian Food Joy is a company focoused on high quality food, based in Italy, able to offer food such as fresh truffles, balsamic vinegar and many refined ingredients, but also pasta, rice and many more basic selected foods for the traditional Italian kitchen. The marketplace put directly in contact Italian producers with consurmers living un the EU Countries.


EU website with the blog Good habits & Quality foods
DE and AT website written in German

https://www.italianfoodjoy.de/

https://www.italianfoodjoy.com/

