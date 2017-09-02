News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New markets for Italian Food Joy
To reach a good position in the various markets, Italian Food Joy has valued opportunities in all European countries, thus It's trying to expand towards new customers. This steady expansion is one of the key factors in the three-year marketplace strategy.Today Italian Food Joy is based on two websites and a food and lifestyle blog.
Italian Food Joy is a company focoused on high quality food, based in Italy, able to offer food such as fresh truffles, balsamic vinegar and many refined ingredients, but also pasta, rice and many more basic selected foods for the traditional Italian kitchen. The marketplace put directly in contact Italian producers with consurmers living un the EU Countries.
EU website with the blog Good habits & Quality foods
DE and AT website written in German
https://www.italianfoodjoy.de/
https://www.italianfoodjoy.com/
Media Contact
Giorgio Barbero
***@italianfoodjoy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse