Austin Lowe Announces New EP Release; Listen To Emotions
The EP "Emotions" reveals an intimate take from Lowe's catalog. Austin both lyrically and vocally paints stories with an undeniable knack for crafting each tune as an individual work of art. A Contemporary R&B / Hip Hop blend is exactly what music fans can expect from the EP "Emotions," with surprise elements that are neither predictable nor derivative.
Austin Lowe cites as main artistic influences Justin Beiber, MGK and Drake. His own sound is more set apart however. Throughout "Emotions Austin showcases his skillful songwriting and melodic renderence capabilities.
Austin Lowe is a national recording artist and songwriter with music reminiscent of soul, r&b with a blend of new school hip hop. He aspires to leave a lasting impression on the music industry. The Lancaster, PA native was introduced to the elements of creating music at an early age. After developing a passion for the arts, he began writing songs for other artists which later blossomed into songwriting for himself. With the fundamentals of delivering great content, Austin will continue to set himself apart in high quality standard.
CLICK HERE TO STREAM "EMOTIONS" http://smarturl.it/
Please get in touch with Austin Lowe at m.layne@sosamusicgroup.com for guest list, interviews or bookings
https://instagram.com/
https://facebook.com/
https://twitter.com/
