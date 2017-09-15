Tyler Layne Announces New Release; Breathe

Tyler Layne "Breathe"

--singer, actor, songwriter and greater cause advocate releases his newest single. It is now available at all major digital music retailers. "Breathe" is proudly published on independent label Sosa Music Group. The single is globally distributed by Orchard/Sony Music Entertainment.provides a personable and relatable take from Layne's life. Tyler credits this record to be expressional. His goal is to communicate #YouAreNotAlone. Tyler once tried to end his own life as he dealt with an array of tough circumstances and disappointments. Due to bullying and online harassment Layne found himself in a low place mentally and didn't value life. Tyler resisted these thoughts by focusing on the good in life. He decided not let other peoples words nor actions define him. Tyler found success in this by surrounding himself with a loving, positive support system. He indulged in activities that brought him joy, such as music.Layne has an exceptional, heartfelt message that emotionally touches and captures the hearts and souls of his audience. Contrary to recent upbeat releases, Layne shows growth in his ability to write and render diverse tunes. Tyler encourages listeners to connect and to share their story as well. Tyler Layne is a national recording, songwriter and media personality. Associated acts include, Raven Symone, The Jonas Brothers, and Miley Cyrus. Tyler's refreshing style and sound was influenced by a wide range of artists, from the endearing charm and showmanship of Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars, to the strong moral values of Nick Jonas. Tyler seems to strike a cord that builds emotion in all of us. With pending forthcoming releases with Sosa Music Group and current multi-city touring schedule, 2018 is promising to be a big year for the talented pop sensation.