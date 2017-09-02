News By Tag
2017 Learning! 100 Awards Honor Companies with Top Employee Training Programs
Private Sector Winners Include Six Companies Partnered with BizLibrary for Training Solutions
The BizLibrary clients recognized this year are:
• Watco Companies
• Davidson's
• Quala
• immixGroup (an Arrow Company)
• Comer Holdings
• Event Network
Award winners have been honored during the Learning! 100 Awards Dinner at the Enterprise Learning! Conference, held on August 29, 2017 in San Diego, California.
"We've seen so many clients working hard this past year to improve their training programs and business results," said Shannon Kluczny, Chief Revenue Officer at BizLibrary. "These six companies and program managers represent the best of the best, and their dedication to employee development is continually inspiring to us and many others who are on a similar road to success."
"Strong partnerships with our clients are a top priority for us," said Dean Pichee, President and CEO of BizLibrary. "Seeing their success through recognition like the Learning! 100 awards makes us very proud to be able to serve them through innovative employee training solutions and exemplary client service."
See the full list of Learning! 100 winners here. (http://www.2elearning.com/
About the Enterprise Learning! Conference
The Enterprise Learning! Conference 2017 (ELC17) hosts the exclusive Learning & Workplace Technology Conference for corporate, government and higher education executives. ELC17 provides executives an engaged environment to network, share and learn from leaders across the globe. Coupled with cutting edge research, Learning! 100 award winners, and expert learning technologists, this is the "Must Attend" forum for learning and performance executives. Learn more at www.elceshow.com.
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains over 7,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (https://www.bizlibrary.com/
Contact
BizLibrary
***@bizlibrary.com
