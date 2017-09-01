News By Tag
Spark New Zealand Boosts Customer Satisfaction, Reduces Costs with ETI's Vision360 ACS Device Man
The largest service provider in New Zealand extends ETI's international footprint
"We needed a flexible but powerful platform that was feature-rich and could scale quickly and securely," said Graham Fish, Delivery IT Integrator, Spark New Zealand. "With a short timeframe and a tight budget, we had high expectations to meet. ETI Software's expertise was matched by their responsiveness to our needs. We were thrilled with ETI's delivery of a great solution."
"With the Vision360 ACS solution in place, Spark's customer service team can quickly diagnose and solve many common issues subscribers encounter with their residential gateways," said Greg Aston, Product Director, ETI. "It raises the level of customer satisfaction and lowers the cost of operation; a true win-win scenario."
In addition to providing a comprehensive device management solution, ETI gives Spark the ability to quickly launch new technologies going forward. "The Vision360 software series includes an array of pre-integrated modules that will make rolling out new services much simpler for Spark in the future," said Fish. "The Vision360 one-to-many application will reduce the time and the cost of implementation for new platforms that will be key to our success as an organization."
Another factor in the success of the deployment was ETI's Auckland-based partner, Connectplay, whose local presence ensured onsite technical expertise. Connectplay will continue to provide technical support for Spark as well as ETI's Asia Pacific (APAC) customer base.
"The APAC region plays a key role in ETI's international growth strategy" said Frank Gine, CEO, ETI Software. "We are excited to partner with Spark as they provide New Zealanders with world-class telecommunication services."
