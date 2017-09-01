 
Industry News





MetroWest Company Offers "Self-Expression and Be More Brave Programs" to Businesses

Programs for businesses seeking more innovation, growth and employee engagement.
 
ASHLAND, Mass. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Giulietta the Muse, a MetroWest company that offers "life shops" for adults and children, announced today that it is expanding to include businesses. Newly designed Imagination, Creativity and Self Expression Programs encourage employees to feel alive and inspired, leading to employee engagement, innovation and company growth, according to Giulietta "Julie" Nardone owner of Giulietta the Muse.

Nardone has created several programs for businesses that want a more inspired, creative and alive workforce. She is offering onsite and offsite classes, such as "Wild Expressive Painting: Imagine with Abandon," "Innovation Lab: Experimenting with Wander, Wonder and What If?" and "Getting Over Your Business Fears."

"I encourage a more humane, creative and risk-taking workplace," Nardone said. "It's fascinating that most companies want an innovative workforce but seldom consider the importance of an innovative work place. Innovation thrives in the presence of imagination and fearlessness."

Nardone cites her own decade of government and corporate experience, longing for a more expressive, creative environment, and a 2015 Gallup poll where almost 70 percent of employees report being disengaged from their work.

Nardone has been offering a wide variety of self-expression and get over fear programs since 2004.

Businesses interested in exploring Nardone's "around the curve" programs can contact her at 508-380-8799, giulietta@giuliettathemuse.com, or by visiting http://giuliettathemuse.com/imagination-and-self-expressi....

Source:Giulietta the Muse
Tags:Business Innovation, Business Growth, Creativity
Industry:Business
Location:Ashland - Massachusetts - United States
