News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New England Crime: Mystery Festival Comes to Ashland, April 7 and 8
The regional event will feature award-winning New England authors, a writers' workshop and a full-length feature film.
Participants interested in attending the writers' workshop on Saturday are asked to register in advance by calling the library, 508-881-0134, or emailing aplace@ashlandmass.com.
Friday, April 7 -- 7 pm: A full-length mystery feature film.
Saturday, April 8:
· 10 am to noon: Mystery Writers' Workshop led by Leslie Wheeler, author of the Miranda Lewis 'living history' mysteries.
· 1 to 4 pm: Moderated Author Panel and Book Signing with the following authors:
· Ray Daniel is an award-winning author of Boston-based crime fiction and is the author of the Tucker Mysteries.
· Hallie Ephron writes suspense novels she hopes readers can't put down. An award-winning crime fiction book reviewer, she wrote an ON CRIME column for the "Boston Globe" for 10 years.
· Leslie Wheeler is an author of books about American history and biographies and now writes the Miranda Lewis 'living history' mystery series
The panel will be moderated by Alexis Christopher, a would-be mystery writer who says she is "always looking for potential murder sites, victims and unusual characters."
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Ashland Library and Arts! Ashland Alliance with help from the New England Chapter of Sisters in Crime. For more information, visit http://friendsoftheapl.com/
Contact
Friends of the Ashland Library
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse