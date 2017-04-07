 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


New England Crime: Mystery Festival Comes to Ashland, April 7 and 8

The regional event will feature award-winning New England authors, a writers' workshop and a full-length feature film.
 
 
Hallie Ephron will be one of the authors at the Ashland Mystery Festival.
ASHLAND, Mass. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Metrowest Mystery Festival is expanding on last year's mystery writers' panel and book signing by adding a mystery feature film and a writers' workshop. The Mystery Festival Weekend, focusing on the theme "New England Crime," will be held on April 7 and 8 in the Ashland Library, 66 Front St., and is free and open to the public.

Participants interested in attending the writers' workshop on Saturday are asked to register in advance by calling the library, 508-881-0134, or emailing aplace@ashlandmass.com.

Friday, April 7 -- 7 pm: A full-length mystery feature film.

Saturday, April 8:

·         10 am to noon: Mystery Writers' Workshop led by Leslie Wheeler, author of the Miranda Lewis 'living history' mysteries.

·         1 to 4 pm: Moderated Author Panel and Book Signing with the following authors:

·         Ray Daniel is an award-winning author of Boston-based crime fiction and is the author of the Tucker Mysteries.

·         Hallie Ephron writes suspense novels she hopes readers can't put down. An award-winning crime fiction book reviewer, she wrote an ON CRIME column for the "Boston Globe" for 10 years.

·         Leslie Wheeler is an author of books about American history and biographies and now writes the Miranda Lewis 'living history' mystery series

The panel will be moderated by Alexis Christopher, a would-be mystery writer who says she is "always looking for potential murder sites, victims and unusual characters." Christopher is an avid mystery reader and member of a local Mystery Circle and of Sisters in Crime. There will be time for questions from the audience and an opportunity to purchase books.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Ashland Library and Arts! Ashland Alliance with help from the New England Chapter of Sisters in Crime. For more information, visit http://friendsoftheapl.com/Mystery-author-2017-04-07.html or call the library, 508-881-0134.

Friends of the Ashland Library
Source:Friends of the Ashland Library
