Write in the Wild: Nature Writing Workshop at Warren Woods, May 20

Nature writing invites you to step out of the nonstop rush to nowhere and into the quiet places of your own heart and soul.

Write in the Wild Workshop at Warren Woods, May 20.

End

-- Local writer Giulietta Nardone annouced today that she is leading a new workshop, "Nature Writing at Warren Woods," Saturday, May 20, 9:30 a.m. to noon. The workshop is free of charge and funded in part by a Boston Athletic Association Invitational Numbers grant."Nature Writing" is limited to 15 participants and open to anyone over 12 years of age. Participants are asked to bring a notebook, pens, a folding chair, a beverage to drink and sun/bug protection.Participants will meet at 22 Eliot St., the historic farmhouse at the edge of Warren Woods. The class will read nature essays, discuss their relationship with nature, and write, inspired by the surrounding beauty. Light refreshments and a list of places that publish nature stories will be provided.Registration is required. To register, call Nardone at 508-380-8799, email giulietta@giuliettathemuse.com or visit http://giuliettathemuse.com/life-shops/nature-writing-at-warren-woods.This program is inspired by two important local Henrys: Henry Thoreau of Concord and Henry Warren of Ashland."Henry Thoreau was considered the father of the personal nature essay," Nardone explained. "To this day, his method of direct field observation, passionate voice and love of nature influence the nature writers that have followed. Henry Warren was the father of Ashland's open space and the long-time owner of Warren Woods, where we will meet. His said, 'Life outdoors in the beautiful country half way between Boston and Worcester in the Town of Ashland is the nearest approach to heaven that I know.'""Nature writing invites you to step out of the nonstop rush to nowhere and into the quiet places of your own heart and soul," Nardone said. "Sitting under the sky and trees, you will be invited to reflect on your current journey. Where are you going? Where do you want to go?"Nardone has been leading local and on-line writing programs since 2008. Her columns and stories have been published in, theand theand broadcast on NPR.