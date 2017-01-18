News By Tag
Imagination Art Program for Kids Offered During February School Vacation
An antidote to over-scheduling and stress, Wild Imagination Painting! for kids is a fun, freeing and fearless program.
Local artist and imagination consultant Giulietta "Julie" Nardone has been running creativity life shops for adults and children since 2004. "This is a fun, messy, empowering and freeing program for kids. It's an antidote to the over-testing, scheduling, stress and rigidity that rules their young lives," she said. "It's a chance for them to flex their own creative power; they'll be encouraged to paint, draw, decorate and glitter whatever they want."
The class is limited to nine participants. All supplies are included. Interested families may register online, http://giuliettathemuse.com/
The cost is $54. For those who sign up with a friend, it is $49.
