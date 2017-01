Imagination Art Program for Kids Offered During February School Vacation

An antidote to over-scheduling and stress, Wild Imagination Painting! for kids is a fun, freeing and fearless program.

-- Wild Imagination Painting!, an art program during February school vacation, invites kids age 8-13, to create artwork from their imaginations. The program is about kids reconnecting with their wild, willful and whimsical spirits. The young artists will leave with as many as four paintings. The program will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, 12:45 am to 3:00 pm, at Cheryl Cohen's Mosaic Art Center, 360 Woodland Rd., (off Route 16) in Holliston.Local artist and imagination consultant Giulietta "Julie" Nardone has been running creativity life shops for adults and children since 2004. "This is a fun, messy, empowering and freeing program for kids. It's an antidote to the over-testing, scheduling, stress and rigidity that rules their young lives," she said. "It's a chance for them to flex their own creative power; they'll be encouraged to paint, draw, decorate and glitter whatever they want."The class is limited to nine participants. All supplies are included. Interested families may register online, http://giuliettathemuse.com/ life-shops/wild- imagination- p... , or call Nardone for more information at 508-380-8799 or email giulietta@giuliettathemuse.com.The cost is $54. For those who sign up with a friend, it is $49.