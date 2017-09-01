News By Tag
MedAnswers Signs Fertility Nutraceuticals Distribution Deal With Coast Science
App connecting infertility patients to experts for on-demand questions and answers expands partnerships by offering access to more affordable reproductive health nutraceuticals
Available immediately, MedAnswers offers their iOS app users 25% off Coast Science's Male Fertility Supplement MFSg5, Fertile One® PC 600 PreConception formula, and the groundbreaking Fertile One® PCOS 600 PreConception formula, which could help the 5 million women in the US who struggle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.
"This partnership is important for our users who are already spending thousands of dollars on their IVF cycles," said Alice Crisci, founder and CEO of MedAnswers. "MedAnswers is designed to empower and educate patients. We believe Coast Science's proven formulations will help our users improve their reproductive outcomes, a bit more affordably."
Cost is an important consideration when beginning the fertility treatment process, especially since only a handful of states mandate infertility insurance, according to RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association. The Journal of the American Medical Association published an article in 2015 that estimated successful IVF patients spent on average $60,000 or more across three cycles to have a child. The Federal Reserve reports that the median income level in the US was $56,516, making IVF treatments unrealistic for many Americans.
"Infertility physicians worldwide trust us as the recommended vitamin for couples trying to conceive," said Bruce Thomsen, founder and CEO of Coast Science. "We are excited to partner with MedAnswers, an app many of our referring physicians answer questions on already. Both teams are committed to the same values: helping all people have healthy families, more affordably. This partnership will further to accomplish that goal."
About MedAnswers
MedAnswers is the first infertility company to directly connect patients to the multi-disciplinary experts, products and services they need to have healthy families, more affordably. We are the only company to gather clinical specialists in reproductive endocrinology and urology, alongside embryologists, geneticists, psychologists, and attorneys for on-demand questions and answers. Available today on iTunes, the company is launching multi-lingual versions and on Android in the coming months.
About Coast Science
Coast Science is a leader in healthcare, nutraceuticals, and patient advocacy, specializing in new technologies for fertility specialists, urologists, OBGYNs, alternative health practitioners, and their patients. Coast Science's nutraceuticals are sold in over 40 countries around the world, and its MFS/The Male Prenatal, Total Fertility PreConception Formula, and Total Fertility PCOS are global bestsellers. Driven by research and focused on quality, Coast Science is dedicated to patient advocacy and awareness and helping families lead healthy lives. To learn more about Coast Science and view its entire line of nutraceuticals, visit www.coastscience.com.
Media Contact
Marisa Katz
203-617-7228
marisa@larkinvolpatt.com
