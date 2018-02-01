Arizona Resident Wins $25,500 In Lucktastic Monopoly Contest

Media Contact

Marisa Katz

marisa@larkinvolpatt.com

203-617-7228 Marisa Katz203-617-7228

End

-- Lucktastic, the leader in delivering innovative promotions, rewards, and interactive entertainment, today announced that Aaron B. from Waddell, Arizona has nabbed a $25,500 prize by entering the MONOPOLY contest from Lucktastic."I'm still in shock, and am not sure exactly what I will be doing with the winnings," said Aaron. "However, I will probably spoil my soon-to-be wife with a small trip and also use the money to help out my mother."The Lucktastic Team traveled to Arizona to deliver the prize on Aaron's home turf. His friends and family attended the celebration."We are delighted to see another Lucktastic user win life changing money," said Alex Betancur, co-founder of Lucktastic. "We love traveling around the country meeting with our winners to share in the excitement around their wins. We couldn't be happier for Aaron and his fiancée."From now until April 8th, Lucktastic is featuring a new contest called "MONOPOLY Crack the Safe," where one winner will receive a guaranteed $10,000 with the chance to turn that into $250,000 by cracking a three digit combination on the MONOPOLY Safe.About LucktasticConsidered fsbdt one of the fastest growing mobile-first companies, Lucktastic is the leader in delivering innovative promotions, rewards, and interactive entertainment. The company creates award-winning content with partners that include Disney, Billboard, Hasbro, Marvel and the Major League Baseball Players Association and connects consumers with top partners in mobile gaming, commerce, branding, and product discovery. The pure play, free to play Lucktastic app has built an engaged and loyal customer base attracting nearly 20 million installs in the US on Android and iOS. With a dominant social footprint that includes over 5 million followers, the Lucktastic brand reaches 15 million unique American consumers every week. For more information visit www.lucktastic.com.About HasbroHasbro is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, LITTLEST PET SHOP and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. The Company's Hasbro Studios and its film label, Allspark Pictures, are building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Through its commitment to corporate social responsibility and philanthropy, Hasbro is helping to make the world a better place for children and their families. Hasbro ranked No. 1 on the 2017 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past six years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews)and Instagram (@Hasbro).